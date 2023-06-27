Reality of Cell Phone Reception in Rural Areas

Just before midsummer in Helsinki. Finland adopted a zero-waste strategy years ago, and anything that can no longer be used secondhand or third-hand should at least be fully recycled. The journalist’s eye, trained in grievances, keeps a lookout and is amazed at the spotlessly clean train stations and streets. Is it possible that no one carelessly drops their rubbish here? Only the morally purified live here? Ironically, in front of the Rolex branch, there are crumpled beer cans, and a little later I step into a piece of spit-out chewing gum. Finns are people like you and me, or to quote Matthew: Everywhere on earth it is true that the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak.

Even big plans fail more often because of human fallibility than because of technical feasibility. It is part of everyday life for people in sparsely populated areas of Central Hesse that their mobile device displays an E outside their own home, E for Edge (German: “behind the last corner” or “reception severely restricted”). As always, if a self-induced situation does not want to go away without further action, one seeks the advice of an advisory board, in this case that of the advisory board of the Federal Network Agency. He published a groundbreaking paper on Wednesday, in which he stated, among other things: “Despite the intensive expansion of recent years, the advisory board has found that gray spots often prevent uninterrupted data transmission, especially in rural areas.”

It is considered necessary “to have an infrastructure sharing concept developed that reduces gray areas without devaluing existing investments or inhibiting the willingness to invest.” out of 16 members of the Bundestag and 16 representatives of the Bundesrat, nobody came.

However, it is comforting to think that the Sauerland line A 45, which is known for its particularly poor mobile phone reception, will become impassable anyway. After the damaged bridge in Lüdenscheid, which has now been blown up, the Gießener Südkreuz is now also closed, also due to bridge damage. We avoid these problems on a large scale by staying at home and simply doing nothing. Hardly noticeable these days.

