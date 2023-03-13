realme 10 arrives on Amazon Italy and for the occasion realme and Amazon have reserved a special offer valid from 13 to 15 March: realme 10 will be available at the price Of €249.99 instead of €279.99 in the colours Clash White e Rush Black.

State-of-the-art performance

With realme 10 you can take advantage of up to 8+128GB of RAM and ROM moreover space is extendable up to 1TB, LPDDR4X and UFS 2.2 boast outstanding eMMC capabilities thanks to faster app launches, faster file reading and writing speeds, and more stable frame rates during gaming sessions. realme 10 is certified by TÜV SÜD 36-Month fluency rating A – the highest fluency score in this standard.

Display and camera, a winning combination

realme 10 has a 90Hz AMOLED display capable of reaching a peak brightness of 1000 nits, and is protected by glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The rear camera is 50MP, while the front one is 16MP, one of the highest resolution in the segment, with 50 million pixels and Samsung JN1 sensor, which offers extraordinary image quality. ProLight technology allows you to provide an improved night mode of the primary camera, reducing noise and improving shooting speed by 121%.

The duration of the exceptional performance of realme 10 is ensured by the 5,000 mAh battery and a 33W fast charge, which allows a re-boost from 0 to 50% in just 28 minutes. Despite the impressive battery power, the device is very thin, only 7.95 mm for a weight of 178 grams.

A design at the speed of light

realme 10 features a Light Particle Design, taking inspiration from particles traveling at the speed of light. The smartphone has 6 layers of coating that allow you to obtain a glossy finish and an attractive 3D texture, all in two available colors: Clash White and Rush Black.

realme 10 is available for the first time on Amazon at the promotional price of €249.99 instead of €279.99 from March 13 to 15.

