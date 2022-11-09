After moving, with good satisfaction, the first steps in the premium smartphone segment with the GT 2 Prothe Chinese brand Realme (which is part of the BBK Electronics group, the same as Oppo and OnePlus) returns to the market segment for which it has become known, that of phones that combine a good technological equipment with a competitive price.

The new model is called 10, it has just been also unveiled for the Italian market and we had a chance to preview it for a couple of weeks.

The latest smartphones tested by Italian Tech

Tech Test Razr 2022, the foldable smartphone according to Motorola by Bruno Ruffilli

25 October 2022



Tech Test Honor 70 smartphone, the proof: fair price and great photos by Andrea Nepori

October 16, 2022



Tech Test Motorola Edge 30 Neo, the proof: beyond the color (purple) there is more by Emanuele Capone

05 October 2022



Realme 10, the technical characteristics

Realme 10 ha 6.4 ”Amoled screen with 90 Hz refreshMediaTek Helio G99 processor, 128 or 256 GB of storage space and 8 GB of RAM, which according to the company would be “dynamically expandable” to reach 16 and “guarantee system fluidity even when running up to 18 apps at the same time “. Our version was 8-128we have activated the Expand option, which draws from the storage space to generate virtual RAM, but goes up to a maximum of Additional 5 GB and in any case we did not seem to notice any noteworthy increases in performance. Regardless, the phone has always felt smooth and responsive to us in all day-to-day operations.

The Realme 10 weighs in 177 grams (found in the test phase) and it is characterized by a luminescent rear finish that is hardly perceived in the picture but we found it very pleasant live. The rear cameras are twothe main one with a 50 MP sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, while the front one, now increasingly important, is 16 MP.

The battery is 5 thousand mAh, it allowed us to do without problems over two days standby with 4-5 hours of active screen and a 33W power supply is included in the box, which fully charges the phone in about an hour.



The Italian Tech homepage on the Realme 10 screen



The pre-installed apps take up an entire screen of the Realme 10

The new Realme 10 in everyday use

The smartphone uses the operating system Android 12 as the basis for the Realme UI, updated to version 3.0. It’s a customization that we didn’t like very much – we ran into a few bug (one above all: entering a WhatsApp chat the keyboard is immediately opened and you do not end up at the bottom of the conversation but 2-3 lines before, which makes it impossible to read the latest messages) and some choices have not convinced us, such as the cumbersome procedure to silence the phone or activate the vibration. Above all, it is installed during the configuration phase about twenty unsolicited apps, superfluous, useless and unwanted that will sit there and take up space unless deleted. One by one.

Plus, as we’ve already pointed out for other phones, we’re still not big fans of the side fingerprint sensor: in the absence of other ways to reactivate the screen (you can not do it by lifting it, the double tap sometimes works and sometimes it does not), you often find yourself pressing it, even with the wrong finger, which if done several times will cause the temporary deactivation “for security reasons”. Uncomfortable.

The problem is that the Realme 10 has a competitive price, but not that competitive: the 8-128 version costs € 279.99, which drops to € 249.99 until November 16. There are competitors who do better: the Redmi Note 11, which the same company uses as a yardstick (and which at the time of the test we had greatly appreciated), currently costs 179.90 euros in the 4-64 version or 219.90 in the 4-128 variant. It is true that the RAM allocation is different, but it is also different the disbursement required.

Let’s be clear: the phone works fine, we didn’t have any difficulties to do more or less everything we needed to do, the audio of the calls is clear, the screen is pleasant, the brightness sensor is not overly lazy (as often happens in this price range) and the photos are all in all almost always good. It also has a 3 year warranty. Is that perhaps the whole thing could be more refinedmore polished as the Americans say, that is, more cared for before going on sale: probably many problems will be solved with a future update, but it seemed correct to point this out.









Salute How much radiation do smartphones emit? The ranking of the best and worst by Dario D’Elia

August 27, 2022



What we liked

What we didn’t like