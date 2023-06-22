realme 11 Pro 5G: our review

realme has recently announced its two new smartphones realme 11 Pro 5G and realme 11 Pro + 5G in Milan; the two models differ not only in price but also in camera and performance, the fact is however that they are two excellent smartphones for their respective price ranges (at least from the data that emerged online). We had the pleasure of testing realme 11 Pro 5G and we offer it below our usual review.

Design

Aesthetically this smartphone is nothing short of beautiful, not only for the materials used but also and especially in the design signed by Matteo Menotto (well-known Milanese designer); in fact we find the rounded camera compartment on the back in imitation leather, a seam that passes vertically up to the camera compartment. The shell on the four tops is metallic in a bronze color; the display is 6.7″ with slightly rounded sides for greater immersion. In the lower part we find the housing of the two SIMs, the USB-C 2 input, the microphone and the general audio speaker; on the right side we have the volume rocker with the smartphone’s on / off key.

Technical specifications

Now the more nerdy part so to speak with the tech specs:

6.7″ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh MediaTeck Dimensity 7050 5G processor 128GB or 256GB memory with 8GB RAM expandable by virtual 8GB 5000 mAh battery 67W SuperVOOC recharge Android 13 with realme UI 4.0 Rear cameras: main 100MP f1, 75 SuperOIS, maximum video recording in 4K at 30fps; 2MP for Macro 16MP f2.45 front camera with maximum video recording in FHD at 1080p Weight 185g

Performance

As for performance, realme 11 Pro 5G allows you to have the best of the category not only for the very large memory available, but also for the RAM which can be expanded if necessary (remember by obviously sacrificing part of the internal memory based on to the GB of RAM that we want to add) until we have a total of 16GB. The processor then, with 5G chip that allows excellent internet browsing, has very good performance and, thanks also to the “Games” application already installed by default, allows excellent performance even for the most passionate mobile gamers. The AMOLED display with a maximum refresh of 120Hz is no small gem on a device of this price, a pleasant motion from all points of view; personally I found myself very well watching films in very high resolution, not just surfing.

As for the battery instead, as we have seen it is very large and allows you to arrive late in the evening without any problem; obviously it decreases if we use the phone at maximum performance and especially under gaming stress.

The audio, on the other hand, is a Dolby atmosphere and allows for greater involvement on the part of the user who is listening to music or watching films or TV series; especially if you’re wearing headphones. The weight of the smartphone is obviously consistent with the generous size of the display and the battery, this does not mean that it is unwieldy even for long periods.

The smartphone is equipped with two SIM inputs which therefore allow you to manage two different numbers.

realme UI 4.0

The realme UI 4.0, based on Android 13, turns out to be very clean, very simple, with a few pre-installed applications that allow you to have much more memory available from the beginning of using realme 11 Pro 5G. There are many customization settings that allow us to go and change any aspect of the smartphone without complications; we also have the possibility to duplicate applications or view two applications simultaneously on the display, this will make business customers happy above all. As previously mentioned, we also have the excellent Games application that allows us to adjust any parameter based on the game we are playing; that is, we can go to eliminate any type of notification that can disturb the gaming session, it is also possible to increase or decrease the performance for a lower battery consumption or for a greater graphic performance of the smartphone as regards games.

Obviously on the privacy side we have the screen lock with the fingerprint sensor, we can also add the facial unlock, as well as an access Pin is always present. Still in terms of privacy, it is also possible to block applications in such a way that only the main user can access them; you can create multiple access profiles to the smartphone, such as the children’s mode which allows you to have access to a few applications, which in the end will be games, for those who have children and therefore do not want to run into unpleasant things.

Another really interesting gem is the intelligent sidebar that allows us to have many applications immediately available with a quick access by making a simple gesture with a swype from right to left; finally, the simple mode is also excellent for older users who prefer larger icons and larger keys than the numeric keypad.

Cameras

The rear camera is another flagship of this smartphone, in fact we have a 100MP lens with maximum recording in 4K 30fps which therefore allows us to capture many more details; there is also a 20x zoom. The photo and video modes are different, that is, we find the street mode, the portrait mode, the 100 mega pixel mode, the pro mode and also the much appreciated double view video. Obviously the camera application is very simple to use, thanks to the optical image stabilization it is also possible to shoot videos on the move without losing quality especially the focus element.

The front camera is 16 MP and allows you to record videos in FHD at 1080p, therefore of excellent quality; it is also possible to take group photos and videos with maximum sharpness.

Conclusions

in short, realme 11 Pro 5G is headed to be the best in its price range, both for aesthetic quality but also for performance in general; remember that super fast charging allows you to recharge your smartphone in just under an hour. In our tests it fully satisfied us at 360 °, we did not find any defects that could lead us to write about them in the review; so a great job by the company. We remind you that the price of this smartphone is €399 (launch promo at €369), while the 128GB+8GB RAM version is available at the price of €379; the colors available are Sunrise Beige and Astral Black. I remember that in the package we also find the charging cable, the 67W socket and a transparent silicone cover.

realme 11 Pro 5G

339,99€

Pro

Excellent camera compartment All day battery Ultra fast charging Excellent display Great design and materials

Against

A little heavy but nothing impossible Lack of MicroSD expansion

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

