Realme 11 Pro+ 5G review

Don’t call it a bet anymore! It is true, the history of Realme does not have deep and long-standing roots, but in a short time the company has been able to establish itself with conviction in the world of mobile technology.

The latest creature from the Chinese house, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5Gnot only has a level hardware, but manages to wrap cold silicon and metal in a unique and pleasing to the eye shell, the result of the skilful hand of Matthew Menotto, ex Print and Textile designer di Gucci. The touch of the esthete can be seen and the effect is certainly assured; now we need to understand if the hardware installed is the result of conscious choices!

Realme 11 Pro + 5G focuses on large numbers, such as a chipset octa-core MediaTekthe cut from 512GB of internal memory UFS 3.1the RAM and 12GB LPDDR4Xthe battery from 5.000 mAh with refill SuperVooc and 100W. Even the main rear camera deserves attention, since the device is equipped with a Samsung sensor from 200 MP. Below is the complete technical data sheet:

Go to the complete sheet: Realme 11 Pro Plus data sheet.

Design Realme 11 Pro+ 5G

Realme is able to amaze every time! To capture the attention, the company approached a former Gucci designer, Matthew Menotto, who has designed a device that does not go unnoticed. The test version available is the Sunrise Beige con vegan leather back and bronze details, perfect chromatic solution and pleasant tactile sensation, thanks to the softness and warmth offered by the materials used.

The rear porthole that protects the three installed sensors, in particular the 200 MP Samsung one, is interesting. The result is certainly effective: Realme 11 Pro + 5G can be appreciated and observed and represents further testimony of the care that the Chinese company puts into the creation of each device. You can amaze your customers with original and not necessarily expensive solutions. Brava Realme!

The side frame skilfully connects the back with the front glass, made with a slight curvature at the edges and is responsible for protecting an interesting display 6.7 inch AMOLED. The certification against water and dust is missing, but the target price range of the Realme 11 Pro + 5G has required some sacrifices.

Display Realme 11 Pro+ 5G

Realme has worked on optimizing the bezels on all sides of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and on the quality of the panel. Specifically, a display 6.7 inch FULLHD+ 10bit curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate and around 1000 nits of luminance. To complete the technical picture it fails to mention the touch sampling di 360Hz and a PMW Dimming at 2160Hza solution that strains the user’s eyesight less when observing the display in low ambient light conditions.

The smartphone is equipped with a good display, especially if we consider the price range. L‘AMOLED ensures deep blacks and good color representation. Furthermore, in the Settings, the user can fine-tune the color profiles of the panel, thanks to the various possibilities offered by the software.

The automatic brightness sensor is also good, but lacks the brilliance of premium smartphones when hit by direct sunlight. However, you can view the information without too much difficulty in any environmental condition. It does not reach the best devices on the market, but the Realme 11 Pro + 5G defends itself just fine!

I use Realme 11 Pro+ 5G

Realme has chosen a MediaTek processor for its flagship. We are talking specifically about the MediaTek Dimensity 7050an old familiar octa-core CPU, since it is a re-brand of the Dimensity 1080, processor that resides in the previous generation of flagships of the Chinese house. Not a big step forward, then. In this model, it is flanked by the GPU Mali-G68from 12GB of RAM LPDDR4X so me 512 GB of internal memory UFS 3.1.

In terms of performance, the smartphone behaves satisfactorily in daily operations, even if there are some uncertainties, lag in some non-demanding circumstances of using the phone. Software updates will probably still be needed to calibrate the whole system, also given its recent release on the market.

In more complex operations, however, such as during a gaming session, the Realme 11 Pro + 5G begins to show limits, especially in the frame rate. Nothing disabling, especially if we consider the price range of the smartphone, but in this case Realme could have chosen a different processor, certainly more current.

On the software side, however, it is the usual confirmation. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G implements Android 13with security patches dated April 2023, customized with the Realme UI 4.0. It is a software very similar to ColorUI by Oppo, therefore complete and stable. First of all, the system for unlocking the device via fingerprint recognition is excellent below the AMOLED display. The only note is to be identified in the position of the sensor, slightly too low, to the point of making it uncomfortable, in some situations of controlling the smartphone with one hand, reaching the release area with the finger.

In terms of functionality, it does not lack theQuick Launchwhich allows you to quickly open a shortcut or an app by pressing and holding the fingerprint sensor after the device has been unlocked.

Furthermore, it is functional the smart sidebar, which allows you to resizeand in a floating window any installed application, in order to enhance productivity. Also in terms of customization, the software of the Chinese house has grown a lot, thanks also to the contaminations of Oppo and OnePlus; there is a complete and satisfying Always On Display, a consistent Night mode in all elements of the interface and Menus and a launcher modifiable in many aspects.

Realme has worked a lot on haptic feedback, approaching the quality offered by premium phones on the current market, thanks to the adoption of O-Haptics technology, latest generation tactile feedback. Furthermore, at the audio level, there is no lack of certification Dolby Atmos and the double stereo speaker, capable of guaranteeing a strong and full-bodied sound.

If we focus on pure numbers, Realme 11 Pro + 5G impresses. The main sensor, hidden inside the imposing rear window, is the Samsung HP3 with 200 MP, from 1/1.4″ and with focal aperture of f/1.7. The sensor itself is very impressive, but Realme still lacks software that can fully handle it.

I want to clarify a concept: the smartphone takes quality shots, even higher than the price range at which the device is offered, but the results are not always constant. The camera software offers many features and is now stable and mature, but the shots are not always satisfying. By default the device does Pixel Binning at 12.5 MP, but it is also possible to shoot at 50 or 200 MP, with files reaching a weight of 60/70 Mb.

Good definition, especially if you shoot at full sensor, excellent management of colors, of the complexion, but in some cases the shutter lagthe delay in shooting after pressing the button and especially when the 200 MP sensor is fully exploited, and a non-optimal management of HDR, which in some scenarios burns part of the image.

Even at night the results are of good quality, thanks to a dedicated mode that contains video noise and preserves detail, but not in all conditions. Sometimes you need to take the photo again, position your smartphone better and change the angle of inclination with respect to a light source to get the desired image.

The other two sensors that the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is equipped with, one from 8 MP Ultra Wide Angle and one from 2 MP macrodiffer significantly from the results obtained with the main one. The ultra-wide-angle sensor gives decent shots in favorable lighting conditions, but at night the level of detail drops a lot.

On the other hand, the lack is disappointing the ability to record video in 4k at 60 fps. Rather, they stop at 30 fps with 50Mbits of bitrate. The main sensor is equipped with optical stabilization, but it is advisable to keep your hand steady during shooting, in order to guarantee satisfactory results.

Conclusions Realme 11 Pro + 5G

If I had to think of a real strength of this Realme 11 Pro + 5G, my mind would immediately run to the design, to the visual impact. Realme is a young company that makes satisfying, innovative phones, even though it doesn’t make premium smartphones. It is able to amaze, in a rather flat technological way. This definitely plays in favor of the Chinese house.

In addition to aesthetics there is more, however! Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has many numbers on its side and manages to satisfy all users, except the most demanding ones, who should however turn to higher-end phones. In particular, it is really commendable battery life and, above all, fast charging at 100W cis tecnologia SuperVooc, capable of fully recharging the phone in less than 30 minutes. An extraordinary technology, which few brands are able to exploit on products in a convincing and stable way.

On everything else, the device does its job well without surprising; the choice that is difficult to understand is the one on the MediaTek processor, essentially identical to the previous generation one. In this sense, the competition has made more appropriate and forward-looking choices.

All this is proposed to 519 euro list price, net of offers and discounts (it is currently on Amazon in the introductory offer at €469), only in the 12GB RAM and 512GB internal memory version. A price that exceeds the psychological threshold of 500 euros. At these figures it is not a phone that is chosen because it is the best on the square in terms of hardware, but Realme 11 Pro + 5G can play its cards with all the others in any case. Realme is now a guarantee!

Our votes

Design8.5Display7Audio 7Use 6.5Autonomy8Camera7Value for money7Final grade7.3

