Realme 11 Pro+ claims to be able to achieve 4X "lossless single-lens zoom" with a 200-megapixel main camera
Technology

Realme 11 Pro+ claims to be able to achieve 4X “lossless single-lens zoom” with a 200-megapixel main camera

Realme 11 Pro+ claims to be able to achieve 4X “lossless single-lens zoom” with a 200-megapixel main camera

Realme 11 Pro+

The high-resolution mobile phone market ushered in a new affordable option today. The newly launched Realme 11 Pro+ is equipped with a custom-made “super zoom version” Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor on the main camera, with optical anti-shake and 200MP direct output, this camera can also achieve up to 4X in addition to conventional wide-angle shooting The “lossless single-lens zoom” effect. The unit, meanwhile, has 8MP ultra-wide-angle and 2MP macro cameras on the rear, and a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The Realme 11 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz curved AMOLED screen and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging. It is equipped with dual speakers, under-screen fingerprints, and an X-axis linear motor, and the colors are divided into gold, green, and black. Among them, the back cover of the black model is made of glass, while the other two models are made of plain leather. What is more special is that there will be a woven textured three-dimensional stitching in the middle of the back of the plain leather model from top to bottom, and the shape of the concentric camera area is quite unique.

Realme 11

Realme 11

In addition to Realme 11 Pro+, the factory also brought two new phones with lower positioning, Realme 11 and 11 Pro, today. The former is equipped with a Dimensity 6020 chip, a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz screen, a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W charging, and a 64MP main camera. Many specifications of the latter are similar to those of the Pro+, but the rear is replaced with a 100MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera, and the selfie camera has also become 16MP. In addition, its charging power has also been reduced to 67W.

See also  Bigger than a laptop! Apple rumored to be developing giant iPad Ultra

Realme 11 Pro+ is available in 12+256, 12+512 and 12+1TB configurations, with initial sales prices of RMB 1,999, RMB 2,299 and RMB 2,599 respectively. Realme 11 is available in 8+256 or 12+256 models, and the asking price starts at RMB 1,599. The Pro model will add a 12+512 option on the basis of Realme 11, and the price starts at 1,699 yuan. The new product will be released in mainland China first, and the listing information in other regions has not yet been confirmed.

