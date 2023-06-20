Realme 11 Pro Plus, Italian design takes the mid-range

He Realme 11 Pro Plus it’s a nice phone. Not in the sense that “it’s a nice phone, valid, it works well”: it’s that too, but above all it’s a pleasant phone to look at. Beautiful, indeed.

It’s the first thing we thought about taking it out of the box for this test, honestly impressed rear finish: it may seem like a trivial detail (even if it isn’t, because smartphones are increasingly chosen for their look as well), but we point it out above all for two reasons. First of all because we appreciated the Chinese manufacturer’s desire to dare, to stand out in a sector where there are few who dare. And then, for a pinch of Italian pride: the Realme 11 Pro Plus was signed by the designer Matteo Menotto, currently a consultant for Bulgari and in the past responsible for the appearance of Gucci accessories.

Realme 11 Pro Plus, the technical characteristics

Net of pompous statements, such as the fact that “the round lens resembles the rising sun”that “the yellow line in the center (which looks like a seam but isn’t a seam, ed) symbolizes the road that extends into the distance” and that beige would be “the color of the sun reflecting off the buildings”, the telephone is really pleasant to use and hold, with the vegan leather choice for the back which also allows for a firmer grip.

Below this coloring Sunrise Beigewhich in a couple of weeks has unfortunately taken on a bluish halo at the corners (perhaps due to a pair of very colorful jeans), there is a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor combined with 12 GB in RAM and 512 of storage space. The display is a Amoled da 6.7” with Full HD + resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10 + and curved at the right point, enough to give a nice immersive effect but not to cause accidental touches.

The battery is 5,000 mAh, but it doesn’t matter much: you can do it peacefully over a day of even intense use, but above all in the package there is a 100W fast power supply which gives back a lot of autonomy even in the time of a quick shower.

Blue halo on one of the corners of the Realme 11 Pro Plus: probably the fault of the time spent in jeans

The Realme 11 Pro Plus in everyday life

What matters most is the photographic sector, on which the company focuses a lot: the rear cameras are a Samsung 200 MP sensor, optically stabilized and with 4x lossless zoom, an 8 MP wide-angle (112 degrees) and a 2 MP lens to use for the cut-out bokeh effect.

Realme definitely believes in the photographic potential of this phone, so much so that it has set up one collaboration with Lonely Planet to create 3 custom filters dedicated to street photography, creating a watermark that should give the shots “an exclusive and vintage atmosphere”. For our part, we have used the 11 Pro Plus as usual with other smartphones in this segment and we have always been satisfied, with convincing images, faithful to the subject, rich of details and with a color rendering correct. Which is perhaps what matters most.

Another thing we really appreciated is the greater cleaning of the operating system than in the past: we found the Realme 11 Pro Plus less invaded by apps and also less intrusive in prompts and notifications, which is a defect from which Chinese phones often suffer (all, even those of giants like Xiaomi). The base is Android 13, customized with the Realme UI 4.0 interface: it’s not perfect, but we found everything simple and pleasant to use.

With support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC and net of offers and promotions, the Realme 11 Pro range starts at 379.99 euros for the 8/128 version, while the Pro Plus costs 519.99 euroswhich seemed to us an adequate price for the technical equipment.

What we liked

design successful and original

curated photographic section

display broad and well defined

What we didn’t like

