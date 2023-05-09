Home » realme 11 series will add 200 million pixels and 20x zoom moon mode- Saydigi-Tech
realme 11 series will add 200 million pixels and 20x zoom moon mode

realme 11 series will add 200 million pixels and 20x zoom moon mode- Saydigi-Tech

Realme 11 series will add 200 million pixels and 20x zoom moon mode


Realme’s key model in the second half of the year, realme 11, will be released on May 10. This time, realme not only invited China‘s “Sanshi brother” Wu Lei to endorse, but also announced on the official Weibo that it will have 200 million pixels and support 4 times lossless Single lens zoom and moon mode with up to 20x zoom!

The realme 11 series is currently expected to have three types: realme 11, realme 11 Pro, and realme 11 Pro+, and the 200-megapixel main lens will be placed on the realme 11 Pro+ model. According to the warm-up pictures of realme, the realme 11 series has joined hands with Gucci pattern designer Matteo Menotto in the body design to have a high-quality appearance. The overall body is 183g, and it has a 5000mAh battery capacity and 100W light speed second charge.

For other specifications, it is rumored that the realme 11 Pro will be equipped with a 100-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual-lens main camera, a front-facing 16-megapixel selfie lens, a front and rear hyperboloid design, a “hole-digging” screen, and a matte textured body. The other realme Pro+ will be equipped with a 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel three-lens main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie lens, with a capacity option of up to 1TB.

While waiting for the official release of realme, let us first take a look at the official warm-up images released by realme, let’s look forward to it together!

