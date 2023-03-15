realme just confirmed the launch of the new realme C55 for next March 22 in Milan. realme has already officially unveiled the strategic updates of the C series, and now the first updated C55 with features is coming unique in the market segment.

Francis Wong, CEO of realme Europe, said:

“realme positions its updated C-series as “the industry champion”, aiming to offer functions that go beyond expectations and democratize signature features to improve user experience.”

realme C55 offers a 64MP camera of the segment and is the first C-series product to feature a high-end sensor with a pixel size of 0,7μm and an optical format of 1/2″, the same sensor used on realme GT Master Edition.

Realme C55 specific

Display 6.72 pollici (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ IPS LCD 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, fino a 680 nits

Chipset: Octa Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor (Dual 2GHz Cortex-A75 + Hexa 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 CPUs) with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

6GB RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 13 with realme UI 4.0

64MP rear camera, 2MP depth sensor, LED flash 8MP front camera Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack

Dimensions:165.6×75.9×7.89mm; Weight: 189.5g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

Batteria: 5000mAh 33W SuperVOOC fast charging

realme C55 is equipped with up to 16GB dynamic RAM and 256GB ROM, ensuring a more fluid and long-lasting user experience. Also, to provide a safer and more stable experience for our users, realme C55 adopts Android 13 & UI 4.0 for the first time in the series.

In addition, the C55 will be the first product equipped with the “Mini Capsule” function, which intelligently extends to the left and right of the phone’s selfie camera punch-hole. More exciting news will be announced during the launch of the realme C55.

