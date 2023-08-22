Realme Celebrates 5th Anniversary with Limited Edition “Realmeow” Dolls: A Must-Have for Fans

Realme Launches Realmeow 5th Anniversary Limited Edition Dolls

Taiwan – Realme, the popular smartphone brand, is celebrating its fifth anniversary by launching the “realmeow 5th Anniversary Limited Edition” dolls on August 24. With only 15 sets available in Taiwan, this limited edition release is sure to attract the attention of realme fans and collectors alike.

The realmeow dolls have gained popularity due to their adorable cat-shaped mascot and various themed designs. Some of these dolls were not for sale, while others were limited editions. However, the upcoming 5th Anniversary Limited Edition is expected to be a highly coveted item due to its exclusivity and unique features.

The limited edition package comes in a large box adorned with a laser pattern featuring the number 5, symbolizing the brand’s milestone anniversary. Upon opening the box, customers will find a thank you letter from the realme CEO, along with a special surprise – a fan micro-movie premiere ticket. This micro-film aims to capture the real stories of realme fans and will be directed by talented student Oscar directors. The premiere is scheduled for August 28 and will be showcased on the official realme fan page.

Unlike previous realmeow dolls that were sold as finished products, the 5th Anniversary Limited Edition doll is constructed using 1573 Lego-like building blocks. Fans will need to assemble the doll from scratch, creating a unique interactive experience. Once assembled, the doll exhibits a perspective-like view of its body, showcasing significant realme technological advancements over the past five years, including features like SUPERVOOC charging and a 1TB large storage capacity.

The doll set also includes a beautifully printed book serving as assembly instructions, complete with decorative stickers, and two cartons containing unassembled realmeow building blocks. Fans can follow the instructions and take their time to assemble the doll to their liking. The finished product exudes a cool and sleek appearance, with an illuminated knob at the base.

Interested individuals can purchase the realmeow 5th Anniversary Limited Edition doll as part of the realmeow trendy listening set. This set includes the limited edition doll and realme Buds Air 5 Pro, a popular wireless earphone model. The set will be available for purchase on August 24 at the realme online store, Zhongli Dajiang brand counters, and Kaohsiung Dream Era brand counters. The price of the set is set at 2,499 yuan, with only 15 sets available in Taiwan, so be sure to grab one before stocks run out.

Realme fans and collectors should mark their calendars for August 24 and be prepared to celebrate the brand’s achievements with the limited edition realmeow dolls. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a truly exclusive piece of realme memorabilia.

