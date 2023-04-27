realme Confirms 11 Pro 5G Series Launch in China on May 10th • Techzilla

realm confirms the official launch date of realme 11 Pro 5G series which will be available in two variants – realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G. The arrival date for the Chinese market of the new line of smartphones will be distributed in China on May 10.

Created by realme Design Studio in collaboration with Matteo Menotto, the realme 11 Pro 5G series if presented with a new and amazing designfeaturing an elegant lychee leather back and gold detailing surrounding the camera.

The design of Realme series 11

The distinctive feature: the elegant stitching that runs along the entire length of the device. Menotto says that the inspiration comes from Milan, an avant-garde city always in step with the latest trends, the same where he grew up.

The designer wanted to reinterpret the evocative moment in which the first light of dawn envelops the city’s architecture, creating a golden beige tone, just like the color variant of the new telephone – Sunrise Beige. The realme 11 Pro 5G series will also be available in Oasis Green and Astral Black, for a total of three dynamic color options.

Menotto and realme Design Studio have recreated the typical mastery of luxury products in a smartphone with sinuous and refined lines, with textures and prints typical of the luxury world.

Beyondl back in lychee leather, the new series uses a 3D stitching technique typical of thehigh fashion and a woven 3D textureboth capable of guaranteeing superior quality grip and use of the smartphone.

