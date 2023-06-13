realme confirms 11 Pro Series launch on June 20th with exclusive collaboration with Lonely Planet • Techzilla

realme confirmed today that the realme 11 Pro series – which includes realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G – will be officially launched in Europe on June 20th. But the news does not end there, in fact, realme has officially revealed its global partner for photography: Lonely Planet, which will give users an even more special photographic experience.

Lonely Planet, the global partner to fully enjoy the photographic experience

Smartphone photography should inspire users to capture the most beautiful and magical moments, letting everyone express themselves freely, without the limitations of the devices used. This is the concept that realme believes in and that has guided the creation of the series realme 11 Pro 5G, which ensures an imaging experience for borderless exploration.

The uniqueness of the new series is not limited to the latest generation camera, in fact, with the new smartphones a unique collaboration with Lonely Planet was born: 3 customized filters that make street photography even more fun and creative. The two brands have created a watermark together that distinguishes the photos with an exclusive and vintage atmosphere. In addition, five professional photographers from Lonely Planet will join realme for a city exploration project: taking advantage of the exceptional photographic sector of the realme 11 Pro+ 200MP OIS SuperZoom, will discover the immense potential of photographing cities.

The flagship of the segment with a 200MP camera

Il brand new realme 11 Pro+ 5G, thanks to its 200MP OIS SuperZoom camera it is the flagship of the year. Its camera is based on an updated Samsung I camera systemSOCELL HP3 SuperZoom with a sensor size of 1/1.4 inch, a pixel size of 2.24μm and an aperture of f/1.69, all in a premium configuration without changing price range – a huge leap forward when compared to competitors still using the IMX766 sensor.

Thanks to the In-sensor Zoom technology, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G is able to support 2x/4x lossless zoom mode, which allows the sensor to switch from one image mode to another obtaining the same number of real pixels in different focal segments, so that the composition of the shot is freer, regardless of the distance. As a result, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G is the industry’s first smartphone equipped with 4x lossless zoom with a resolution of the image 242% higher than that of similar products.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G also features exciting camera functions, such as Group Portrait and One Take, which is used for intelligent composition with AI algorithm, to generate more photos”best-angled” at the same time.

Best-in-class 120Hz curved display

Both realme 11 Pro+ 5G and realme 11 Pro 5G models feature a curved display at 120 Hz, the best in the segment, for a unique experience.

The COP Ultra Packaging offers an innovative full-screen view and a comfortable grip, thanks to the ultra-high screen-to-body ratio of 93.65%, also ensured by the ultra-thin 2.33mm bezel. To ensure excellent grip and handling experience, realme chose 61° precision bending after 26 manual panel selections.

The realme 11 Pro series supports 1260Hz touch sampling rate and is equipped with the optimization algorithm X-touch 2.0, which greatly reduces unwanted taps in daily use. It’s also super-strong, thanks to double-reinforced glass, which ensures a long-lasting design in both the back and front. The display not only features a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate, but also 1 billion colors, 950 nits peak brightness, 100% P3 color gamut, HDR 10+, and a contrast ratio of 5,000,000 :1.

The exclusive Sunrise Beige design

realme continues to pay special attention to cutting-edge design: this time realme Design Studio has decided to collaborate with the designer Matteo Menotto, born in the fashion capital – Milano – and known for his prints that allowed him to work for luxury brands, which inspired him for the new realme 11 Pro Series. The design of these models is the perfect description of one of the most beautiful moments of the day: the sunrise. Indeed, the round lens is reminiscent of the rising sun, the yellow line in the center symbolizes the road extending into the distance and the shade used for this look – beige – is the color of the sun reflecting off the buildings. For this exclusive design, realme has chosen the name Sunrise Beige.

In that special moment, when the sun illuminates the facades of Italian buildings, the new journey begins.

Stay tuned for more information about realme 11 Pro Series.

