The situation of OPPO, including the two sub-brands realme and OnePlus, is not so simple in Germany, because the sales ban by Nokia means that the devices themselves are not allowed to be sold or advertised by us. The latter also makes press work a little more difficult for the German media, because there is currently not really direct contact when it comes to smartphones. The summit is then that as a German medium you actually have nothing to look for at the presentation of the new Realme GT3 at the MWC. But you can imagine, where there is a will, there is a sloth.

Regarding the new smartphone itself: Outside of China, the new box is called Realme GT3 and will be available on the respective markets in a few weeks to months. The Realme GT Neo 5 is already available in China itself. What’s in it? A 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 144Hz, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB to 16GB RAM, 128GB to 1TB storage, 50MP main camera, 8MP wide angle and 2MP macro, plus a colorful C-shaped LED, which is also used for notifications can, and a 4600mAh battery, which can be charged with said 240W. More than 20 percent was then demonstrated live on stage in 80 seconds and it should go from 0% to 100% in 9:30. Of course, none of this should damage the battery too much, it should be safe and there are also various charging scenarios.

The price should start at 650 dollars/euro, then in the 8GB/128GB version. More has not yet been revealed, as the device will not be available in many European countries until May. A little caution could also be required, because the China version “only” supports 150W charging in this basic configuration.

Bonus round, shortly afterwards the bastards from Xiaomi showed a charging concept with 300W, which should also appear soon.

