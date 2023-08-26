Rebirth Edge: A Rogue Shooting Game Set in a Post-Apocalyptic Nanotechnology World

Level Infinite, a publishing brand under Tencent, has announced that the PC version of their free-to-play Rogue shooting game, “Rebirth Edge” (SYNCED), will be released on September 8. Developed by NExT Studios, “Edge of Rebirth” is set in a near-future world where nanotechnology has become the foundation of civilization. However, after the cataclysm known as “Hankai,” the nanomachines rebelled and transformed into dangerous predators, devouring humans and wreaking havoc in the wasteland.

In this post-apocalyptic setting, players will take on the role of warriors, fighting against the deadly nanotechnology known as “Nanoman” in the Meridian restricted area. The game features both player versus environment (PvE) and player versus player (PvP) modes, where players will need to form a team of three to defeat the Nanoman and assimilate different types of Nano as allies. Cooperation with teammates, environment, and Nano companions will be crucial in dealing with the enemy.

“Edge of Rebirth” is scheduled to be launched on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 8. Additionally, it has been announced that the game will also be available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms in the future.

With its unique setting and gameplay mechanics, “Edge of Rebirth” offers players an immersive experience in a world overrun by dangerous nanotechnology. Stay tuned for its release on September 8 and get ready to embark on an action-packed journey against the Nanoman and the chaos they have unleashed upon the world.

