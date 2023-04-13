The Asus ROG Gladius 3 Wireless AimPoint is a wireless gaming mouse that stands out for its latest generation optical sensor, capable of reaching a sensitivity of 36,000 DPI. The Gladius III WIreless is renewed with the introduction of the top ROG sensor, the Aimpoint, which accompanies hot-swappable switches, a very good build quality, and a set of accessories more than in line with the asking price.

Some improvements can still be made, in particular with reference to the mousefeets and side keys, not quite on a par with some alternatives in the same price range, but overall it is a successful product that does not make any particular compromises. This mouse offers several interesting features, including:

The ROG AimPoint optical sensor, which ensures exceptional accuracy and responsiveness, with a deviation of less than 1% and a tracking rate of 650 inches per second. The sensor is also equipped with an automatic calibration that adapts to any surface and a customizable lift system with 26 levels of adjustment.

The ergonomic and lightweight design ensures a comfortable and secure grip for right-handed players. The mouse weighs just 89 grams without the cable and has a classic yet elegant shape, with a matte plastic finish and side rubber. The mouse also includes non-slip stickers to be applied on the left side to improve grip.

Customizable RGB lighting, offering an independent color zone on the ROG logo on the back. The mouse supports Aura Sync synchronization with other compatible ASUS devices.

The interchangeable buttons, which allow you to replace the micro switches of the main buttons with the spare ones included in the package. The mouse also has a DPI button below the wheel and two programmable side buttons.

Wired and wireless connectivity, allowing you to use the mouse via the 2.4GHz USB receiver, Bluetooth or USB-C cable. The mouse has a built-in battery that offers up to 55 hours of battery life with the receiver and up to 85 hours with Bluetooth. The cable is paracord-like and flexible, and can also be used for quick mouse charging.

ASUS Armory Crate software, which allows you to customize mouse settings, such as DPI level, polling rate, game profiles, RGB lighting, and macros.

The strengths of this mouse are the incredible optical sensor, the ergonomic and lightweight design, the discreet RGB lighting and the ability to change the buttons at will.

The advantages of automatic sensor calibration are:

Increased precision and control of the mouse, as the sensor adapts to the surface on which it is used, avoiding tracking errors or pointer jumps.

Greater convenience and convenience, as you don’t have to manually adjust the mouse-lift distance every time you change surfaces or mats.

Greater surface compatibility, as the sensor is able to work even on difficult surfaces such as glass or metal.

Automatic sensor calibration is a feature found in some high-end optical sensors, such as the ROG AimPoint, which uses intelligent sensing technology to adapt to different game conditions.

In conclusion, ROG Gladius 3 Wireless AimPoint is a wireless gaming mouse that offers great performance and good customization. It is a high-end mouse, priced at €149.99 on the Asus official website, which can meet the needs of the most demanding gamers looking for a wireless mouse with an exceptional sensor.