Recommendation: the XLayer Power Bar in the test, 20000 mAh + 65W USB C

With the Power Bar, XLayer offers an interesting all-round power bank! This offers 20000 mAh capacity and a 65W USB C output for around 70€. This makes the power bank suitable for smartphones, tablets and also smaller notebooks.

At least in theory! But how does it look in practice? Can the XLayer Power Bar convince here? Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to XLayer for providing the power bar for this test.

Die XLayer Power Bar im Test

The name “Bar” is no coincidence for this power bank. XLayer relies on a very “blocky” design. The power bank measures 104 x 48 x 48 mm, which is fitting for a 20000 mAh + 65W model.

On the weight side we have 394g.

capacity Performance Weight INIU BI-B5 20000 22,5 W 350 g XLayer Power Bar 20000 65 W 394 g Baseus PPAP20K 20000 20 W 438 g Baseus Power Bank 20000mAh 20000 65 W 453 g INIU BI-B63 25000 65 W 487 g ANKER 537 PowerCore 24K for Laptop 24000 65 W 496 g

This makes the XLayer Power Bar relatively light for a 65W power bank of this size, especially when we consider that it has a metal housing.

Yes, the case, apart from the end pieces, consists of a piece of metal that is rounded at the edges.

This makes the power bank look very solid, stable and valuable!

There are further plus points for the small display on the front. This shows you the current charge level in %, nice.

Connectors of the XLayer Power Bar

The XLayer Power Bar has 2x USB A and 2x USB C ports on the front, which is pretty much optimal equipment.

USB C – Power Delivery 65W – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3,25A

USB A – Quick Charge 3.0 18W – 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

First, we have two USB C ports, which can deliver up to 65W according to the Power Delivery standard.

USB Power Delivery is the charging standard used by Apple, Samsung, Google, Nintendo, ASUS and in general all western-oriented manufacturers. Accordingly, the power bank works in principle with hundreds of devices, whether iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Dell XPS, Nintendo Switch, etc.

Thanks to the output of up to 65W, the power bank is also suitable for medium-sized notebooks.

There are also two USB A ports with Quick Charge 3.0.

Only one USB C port 65W

Interestingly, only the right USB C port has the power of 65W. The left port has “only” 60W. Not that those +-5W matter, but I still want to share this observation with you.

Only one device 65W

The power bank can deliver a maximum of 65W. Accordingly, this throttles as soon as you connect more than one device.

This throttling is very hard here! If you connect two devices to the power bank, all ports are throttled to 5V/2.4A!

So notebook + smartphone charging is not possible, even if your notebook does not need the full 65W, too bad!

Mit PPS

Fortunately, the power bank offers the PPS standard on both USB C ports.

3.3-11V at up to 3A

3.3-21V at up to 3A

A good, normal PPS range for a 65W power bank. For example, the power bank can charge Samsung smartphones with up to 25W.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

How does breaking.org test power banks?

In the meantime I have tested hundreds of power banks for breaking. The general test setup has remained very similar over the years.

Upon receipt, the power bank is unpacked and photographed. Then I take a closer look at them, measure them, weigh them, etc. The power bank is then charged.

The most important measurement here is capacitance. For this I discharge power banks at various power levels on an electronic load. For this I mostly use the ATORCH DLB-600W 200V and a USB PD trigger (which is necessary for selecting the specific voltage level). Sometimes I also use a separate measuring device, because sometimes with high loads (3A+) the cables have too great an influence on the measured capacitance.

After each run, the power bank is recharged. I log the loading process, loading time, etc. For this I use the Power-Z KM003C measuring device.

I measure the capacity in power bank tests in Wh and then convert it to mAh @3.7V for better comparability! You can find out more about Wh versus mAh here.

Last but not least, I test the power banks on various devices, mostly the current iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Google Pixel, Nintendo Switch and other devices that I have lying around in the office.

Of course, I can’t test all smartphones either. However, I can use the Power-Z KM003C to read supported charging standards etc. and make an informed assessment.

Capacity measurement of the XLayer Power Bar

XLayer advertises the power bar with a capacity of 20,000 mAh or 74Wh. I could measure the following:

Wh mAh % of HA 5V/1A 57.987 15672 78% 9V/1A 62.861 16989 85% 9V/3A 63.521 17168 86% 20V/1A 63.207 17083 85% 20V/3A 60.525 16358 82%

I was able to measure a capacity between 15672 mAh and 17168 mAh with the XLayer Power Bar. This corresponds to a range of 78% to 86% of the manufacturer’s specification. This fits!

The low 15672 mAh was measured at a low 5V/1A, the high 17168 mAh at 9V/3A.

And yes, it is normal that a power bank does not reach 100% of the manufacturer’s specification! Anything above 80% is perfectly normal here, below 70-75% would be “suspiciously” low.

Loading speed of the XLayer Power Bar

Expected loading speed Apple iPads +++ Apple iPhones +++ Apple MacBooks ++ Google Pixel +++ Huawei Smartphones + OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) ++ Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) ++

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

Thanks to the 65W USB C port, the power bank is very suitable for a large number of devices! Whether Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Windows notebooks (Dell XPS 13, etc.) or consoles such as the Nintendo Switch or the Steam Deck, the power bank will get along very well with such devices. Unless you connect more than one device at a time.

Thanks to the PPS level, the power bank is also suitable for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Samsung smartphones can be charged with a maximum of +- 25W on the power bank. Unfortunately, the full 45W of some models is not possible, this would require a higher PPS level.

Charging time

If the XLayer Power Bar is now empty, how long does it take to charge?

On a 60W+ USB Power Delivery charger, the power bank simply needs 1:45 hours to charge from 0% to 100%, which is very fast!

We need around 10 hours on a classic USB A charger, which is normal so far.

Conclusion on the XLayer Power Bar

The XLayer Power Bar is one of the best power banks currently on the market!

20000mAh (17168mAh) capacity

65W USB C Port

PPS (3.3-21V at up to 3A)

0% loaded to 100% in 1:45h

First of all, these are really useful benchmarks! This makes the XLayer Power Bar absolutely useful as an all-round power bank, whether for the iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or larger devices such as tablets and smaller notebooks.

The XLayer Power Bar will handle any form of end device well! Although the capacity of the power bank is good, the maximum of around 17000 mAh is not outstanding, which is why I would only conditionally recommend the power bank for larger notebooks.

In addition, there is fast charging, 0% to 100% in 1:45 hours is impressive, and the dimensions of the power bank are not too large for the performance and capacity.

The biggest plus point is definitely the price. You can get the XLayer Power Bar for just under €70, which is a very good price for what you get!