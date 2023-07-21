Record-Breaking Launch Titles Dominate Europe’s Best-Selling Games of 2023

Record-breaking Launch Titles Dominate Europe’s Best-Selling Games for H1 2023

Europe’s gaming landscape has been dominated by an impressive lineup of record-setting launch titles for the first half of 2023, according to data from GSD Data. Topping the charts is Hogwarts Legacy, the highly anticipated game based on the Harry Potter universe. Notably, Diablo IV managed to secure the second spot despite only being released in early June.

Hogwarts Legacy has achieved remarkable sales figures, outperforming Elden Ring ’69 in the same time frame last year. In the United Kingdom, the game has asserted its dominance by outselling FIFA 23, the country’s second-best-selling game, by an astounding 124%. This makes Hogwarts Legacy the biggest game of 2023, thus far, in the UK.

The success of European titles doesn’t end with the top two. FIFA 23, despite its 2022 release, continues to attract a growing number of buyers and secures a respectable position in the rankings. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, NBA 2K23, and Resident Evil 4 also made their mark, completing the top ten best-selling games in Europe.

Beyond the top ten, the data reveals an intriguing mix of titles. God of War: Ragnarök, Dead Island 2, Final Fantasy XVI, and even older games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Last of Us: Part II, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Grand Theft Auto Online continue to captivate players and retain their positions among the top-selling games.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits the second half of 2023, gamers around Europe are left wondering how many of the first 20 games they have played. With an array of exciting titles and new releases on the horizon, the rest of the year promises to be just as exhilarating for gamers across the continent.

