record sales for Prime Day 2023, purchased 375 million items

record sales for Prime Day 2023, purchased 375 million items

Amazon’s Prime Day 2023, which we have followed on these pages by reporting the best offers, makes a record. This was revealed by Amazon according to which the first of the two days reported record sales globally.

Ok The e-commerce giant has announced that Prime subscribers globally in the first day they bought 375 million items, for savings in excess of $2.5 billion. It was the day with the highest sales in the company’s history.

Satisfied the CEO di Worldwide Amazon Stores, Doug Herringtonwho explained that “The first day of Prime day was the biggest sales day in amazon history and prime subscribers saved more this year than at any other prime day event”. The response obtained also influenced the performance of the company on the stock exchange, which celebrated reaching the maximum of the last twelve months.

And what did you buy during Amazon Prime Day 2023? As always, let us know through the comments section. Obviously the offers are not finished and on these pages we usually report them on a daily basis.

