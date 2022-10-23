In a recent report released by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the music industry in the U.S. is not only affected by the way BT downloads are used, and the market is divided up by many streaming music services, it is also facing the challenge of artificial intelligence. Technology-based mix creation mode influences.

According to the Recording Association of America, compared with the past music creation mode, more and more people are now using artificial intelligence to learn and analyze various types of music through deep learning, and then remix to generate new or similar styles of music content.

Such a trend is bound to threaten the original music creation model, such as entering the market at a faster speed than traditional music creation methods, and even affecting the original music industry ecology to generate profits.

Before this, the Recording Association of America also pointed out that the dissemination of pirated digital archive music content through BT transmission technology and the subsequent rise of streaming music technology have had a significant impact on the existing music industry. This time, it is pointed out that the use of artificial intelligence to intervene in creation, the Recording Association of America believes that it will become a greater threat to the music industry.

This includes using tools such as Acapella-Extractor, Remove-Vocals, or website services such as Songmastr to “disassemble” the copyrighted music content, and after the soundtrack and vocals are separated separately, deep learning methods can be used. Re-“mix” to produce different musical content.

These re-mixed creative contents can quickly enter the market for dissemination, coupled with the analysis of popular melody by deep learning, and even imitate the song style of famous singers, so they can attract many people in a short time. Listening and use, thus greatly affecting the original music creation ecology, and even reducing the revenue and profit of the music market.

On the other hand, because the current copyright-related laws and regulations do not include content created with artificial intelligence, which means that these content that is “remixed” through artificial intelligence technology does not have any copyright, so there is no restriction on sharing and dissemination, so it may be derived greater impact.