Therefore available to everyone not only for those who have some beta version, WhatsApp’s new Accidental Delete feature allows you to recover accidentally deleted messages from a conversation. But respecting two conditions.

How Accidental Delete works

In testing since last August and now accessible from both the Android and iOS appsAccidental Delete gives 5 seconds to undo deleting a message: at the bottom of the screen a button appears Cancel, to be pressed to cancel the operation. A bit like you can unsend an email on Gmail.

This is the first condition to be met: stay within the 5 second time window, otherwise what’s done is done.



An example of a deleted and recoverable message

The other condition, more important, is that Accidental Delete only works with clicked messages Delete for me: if it has been used Delete for everyoneand therefore the message has also been deleted on the smartphones of the other person (or other people, in the case of a group), there is nothing to do and the button Cancel it doesn’t even appear.

What is it for, then? It seems useless, unless you want to recover the integrity of a conversation, but there is a specific use, in hindsight: avoid bad impressions. The example is that of a message sent to one person instead of another, or in a group instead of the one for which it was intended: you click (accidentally) on Delete for me and you are convinced that you have corrected the error. Now, with the appearance of that button Cancel, we soon realize that this is not the case. And yes can go back one step, be careful to choose Delete for everyone and finally fix the problem. Once and for all and for real.