Home Technology Recover deleted messages, WhatsApp’s new feature is only half useful
Technology

Recover deleted messages, WhatsApp’s new feature is only half useful

by admin
Recover deleted messages, WhatsApp’s new feature is only half useful

Therefore available to everyone not only for those who have some beta version, WhatsApp’s new Accidental Delete feature allows you to recover accidentally deleted messages from a conversation. But respecting two conditions.

How Accidental Delete works

In testing since last August and now accessible from both the Android and iOS appsAccidental Delete gives 5 seconds to undo deleting a message: at the bottom of the screen a button appears Cancel, to be pressed to cancel the operation. A bit like you can unsend an email on Gmail.

This is the first condition to be met: stay within the 5 second time window, otherwise what’s done is done.

An example of a deleted and recoverable message

The other condition, more important, is that Accidental Delete only works with clicked messages Delete for me: if it has been used Delete for everyoneand therefore the message has also been deleted on the smartphones of the other person (or other people, in the case of a group), there is nothing to do and the button Cancel it doesn’t even appear.

What is it for, then? It seems useless, unless you want to recover the integrity of a conversation, but there is a specific use, in hindsight: avoid bad impressions. The example is that of a message sent to one person instead of another, or in a group instead of the one for which it was intended: you click (accidentally) on Delete for me and you are convinced that you have corrected the error. Now, with the appearance of that button Cancel, we soon realize that this is not the case. And yes can go back one step, be careful to choose Delete for everyone and finally fix the problem. Once and for all and for real.

See also  Cdp Venture capital launches the Extend pole. Resmini: "Deeptech can change people's lives"

You may also like

Guide to the smart home that avoids expensive...

The countdown to the Xbox sale has begun...

Recover deleted messages, WhatsApp’s new feature is only...

Guide to the smart home that avoids expensive...

Argentina champion, the most dangerous selfie ever at...

Data theft, physical problems and scams: the greatest...

Data theft, physical problems and scams: the greatest...

Neither trolls nor influencers: the moment of BeReal

The Japanese digital version of “TWO JONG CELL!!”,...

Neither trolls nor influencers: the moment of BeReal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy