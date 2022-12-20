Home Technology Recover deleted messages, WhatsApp’s new feature is only half useful
Technology

Recover deleted messages, WhatsApp’s new feature is only half useful

by admin
Recover deleted messages, WhatsApp’s new feature is only half useful

Available for everyone, therefore not only for those who have some beta version, the new Accidental Delete function of WhatsApp allows you to recover messages deleted by mistake from a conversation. But respecting two conditions.

How Accidental Delete works

In the testing phase since last August and now accessible from both the Android and iOS apps, Accidental Delete gives you 5 seconds to undo deleting a message: a Cancel button appears at the bottom of the screen, to be pressed to cancel the operation. A bit like you can unsend an email on Gmail.

This is the first condition to respect: stay within the 5 second time window, otherwise what’s done is done.

The other, more important condition is that Accidental Delete only works with messages on which Delete for me has been pressed: if Delete for all has been used, and therefore the message has also been deleted on the other person’s smartphone (or other people, in the case of a group), there is nothing to do and the Cancel button does not even appear.

See also  Mobile telephony: no more discounts but a boom of GB included. The guide to new offers

You may also like

Guide to the smart home that avoids expensive...

The countdown to the Xbox sale has begun...

Recover deleted messages, WhatsApp’s new feature is only...

Guide to the smart home that avoids expensive...

Argentina champion, the most dangerous selfie ever at...

Data theft, physical problems and scams: the greatest...

Data theft, physical problems and scams: the greatest...

Neither trolls nor influencers: the moment of BeReal

The Japanese digital version of “TWO JONG CELL!!”,...

Neither trolls nor influencers: the moment of BeReal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy