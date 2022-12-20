Available for everyone, therefore not only for those who have some beta version, the new Accidental Delete function of WhatsApp allows you to recover messages deleted by mistake from a conversation. But respecting two conditions.

How Accidental Delete works

In the testing phase since last August and now accessible from both the Android and iOS apps, Accidental Delete gives you 5 seconds to undo deleting a message: a Cancel button appears at the bottom of the screen, to be pressed to cancel the operation. A bit like you can unsend an email on Gmail.

This is the first condition to respect: stay within the 5 second time window, otherwise what’s done is done.

The other, more important condition is that Accidental Delete only works with messages on which Delete for me has been pressed: if Delete for all has been used, and therefore the message has also been deleted on the other person’s smartphone (or other people, in the case of a group), there is nothing to do and the Cancel button does not even appear.