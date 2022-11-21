​​​

Worrying about lost iPhone data? Don’t panic! Take a look at this FonePaw iPhone data recovery software specially designed for Apple fans, whether there is an iTunes/iCloud backup or not, it can be quickly rescued. The interface is intuitive and easy to use, even a computer novice can become a “master” in seconds!

iPhone lost data due to crash/system instability? Accidentally deleted photos/chat history when clearing iPhone storage space? do not Cry! First check whether there is an iTunes/iCloud backup, if not, quickly use the iPhone data recovery software introduced below to save the data!

FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery is an iPhone data rescue software that supports the recovery of 30+ text/multimedia files such as photos/videos/memos/LINE chat history, among which the ability to restore permanently deleted photos and restore inexplicably disappeared contacts is the best.

It not only supports users to scan and restore lost/accidentally deleted data directly from iOS devices, but also previews iTunes/iCloud backup files to retrieve missing data, and can select some files to restore, which is different from traditional backup file recovery , there is no need to restore the entire backup file, and new data will not be overwritten.

In addition, whether you are a Windows user or a Mac user, you can enjoy the same extremely fast/high success rate iPhone data rescue service. It supports the latest iPhone 14/iOS 16 and can basically solve the data loss problem of all iOS devices.

​

​​FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery provides a free trial version. You can go to the official website to download and install it. After you start it, you can “see the true face of Lushan Mountain”!

Its interface is intuitive and easy to use, and it provides specific operation instructions. Even if you are a computer novice, you don’t have to worry about not knowing how to operate it!

From the main interface of the program, we can easily see that FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery can recover iPhone data in 3 ways:

👉Recover from iOS device: directly scan all data in iOS device without backup

👉 Restore from iTunes backup file: iTunes backup file is required, scan the backup content in the iTunes backup file

👉 Restore from iCloud backup file: iCloud backup file is required, scan the backup content in iCloud backup file

And the last “toolbox” provides excellent software that can solve other problems of iOS devices, such as iOS system repair problems, iOS data transfer/backup problems.

No matter which mode you decide to use to recover your iPhone accidentally deleted files/permanently deleted memos/disappeared text messages/lost messaging software chat records, you only need to complete it through 3 steps!

Follow me to see the specific steps and interface of each mode!

Tips: Before using FonePaw iPhone data recovery software, you need to install the latest version of iTunes on your computer, so that the program can successfully identify iPhone/iPad.

1. Restore from iOS device

1. Start the program, use the “Recover from iOS Device” mode by default, connect the device to the computer with a USB cable, and wait for the program to recognize your iPhone

2. Click the “Start Scan” button on the interface and wait for the program to scan your iPhone in all directions. If your iPhone has a lot of data, it will take a long time, please wait patiently (you can also refer to the estimated time provided by the program )

3. After the scan is complete, the program will automatically classify all iPhone data and display them on the left, such as messages, camera roll, memos, LINE attachments, etc., click on the file category you want to recover, preview all the data, and check the one you want to recover data, click the “Recover” button in the lower right corner to restore the accidentally deleted iPhone files to the computer

Part 2. Restore from iTunes Backup File

1. Start the program, connect the iOS device to the computer, and click “Restore from iTunes Backup File” on the left

2. Select the backup file you want to scan and preview, and click “Start” in the lower right corner

3. After the program scan is complete, you can preview all the data in the iTunes backup file, find and check the files you want to restore, which is convenient and fast, without waiting for iTunes to run the entire backup file

3. Restore from iCloud Backup File

1. Start the program, connect iPhone and computer, click “Restore from iCloud Backup File” > “iCloud Backup File” on the left

2. Log in to Apple ID, select iCloud backup file to scan

3. Check the preview of the scan results, check some files you want to restore and click “Recover”, you don’t need to clear all the content and settings of the iPhone

The above is the introduction of how to use the three recovery modes of FonePaw iPhone data recovery. I think you have a deep understanding of its “easy operation”. Next, let’s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of FonePaw that we have summarized for you!

advantage:

• Support to recover 30+ types of files through 3 recovery modes

• Restore accidentally deleted data from iOS device/iTunes/iCloud backup files, with or without backup

• Provide permanent free scan, preview all contents of iPhone/iPad device, iTunes/iCloud backup files

• Selective restore without restoring all device data/entire backup files

continue reading the report

• Support Windows/Mac dual operating system, suitable for the latest version of iPhone 14/iOS 16

shortcoming:

• The free trial version does not have the function of restoring data and requires a subscription

Although the free trial version of FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery only supports scanning, this is actually a very important step in data rescue, because after data loss, we cannot be sure whether it has been overwritten by new data, or we cannot be sure that iTunes / Whether the iCloud backup file has the data we need.

If the messages/photos and other files you want to rescue cannot be scanned, it means that they have really disappeared and cannot be recovered.

This step of scanning and previewing the data can perfectly avoid “you only found out that the data is no longer found after purchasing the data rescue program”, and will not waste money or get into annoying refund disputes.

》》Go to FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery Online Store to buy

In fact, the CP value of the official version of FonePaw iPhone Data Recovery is very high. No matter what version you subscribe to, it can support up to 6 mobile devices. This means that you can not only retrieve your important data, but also help your relatives and friends to recover Their precious memories! It also has various special promotions from time to time!

FonePaw iPhone data recovery is easy to operate and runs very stably without crashes or freezes. It can meet a variety of data recovery needs. Don’t miss out on such an easy-to-use data recovery software. The most important thing is not to give up your important files!

Read more articles about McDull Xiaomi

realme GT Neo3 upgrade realme UI 3.0 Android 13 early adopter version first experience

[Teaching in 2022]Tenorshare iCareFone, a super simple and easy-to-use MOV to MP4 software, allows you to easily convert MOV to MP4 video files

◤Favorite favorite for a limited time to kill◢

The new iPhone 14 is the first to make an appointment to smoke true wireless earphones

The iPhone 13 old machine is directly reduced by 3,000 to save money

iPad 90,000 yuan has found a hot sale and limited replenishment

AirPods discount up to 2,000 for a limited time