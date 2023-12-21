Home » Recruitment for the “Persona 3 Reload” game luxury experience event has begun! | NOVA Information Plaza
Technology

Recruitment for the “Persona 3 Reload” game luxury experience event has begun! | NOVA Information Plaza

by admin
Recruitment for the “Persona 3 Reload” game luxury experience event has begun! | NOVA Information Plaza

Shiya Co, Ltd. Announces Release of “Persona 3 Reload” and First Luxury Experience Event

Shiya Co., Ltd. has announced that “Persona 3 Reload” is set to be released on a variety of gaming platforms, including Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Steam on February 2, 2024. Additionally, the company will be holding the first “Persona 3 Reload” game luxury experience event in Taiwan, offering players the chance to receive specially designed gifts.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2023, will feature multiple time slots for participants to sign up for a 20-minute trial session. Registration for the event is now open and will remain available until all spots are filled. The event will be hosted at SEGA Taiwan Headquarters in Taipei City.

In addition to the trial session, participants who share their testimonials on their personal Facebook pages and make them public will receive exquisite peripheral gifts, including an original folder and mobile phone holder.

Players who pre-order the game will also receive an early purchase bonus DLC, “Persona 3 Reload: Persona 4 Gold Edition BGM Set,” which includes music from “Persona 4 Golden Edition.”

“Persona 3 Reload” is part of the popular “Persona” series, which has sold over 17 million units worldwide. The game promises to retain the original storyline and characters while improving graphics and gameplay for the latest gaming platforms.

For more information about “Persona 3 Reload” and the upcoming luxury experience event, visit the official website at https://asia.sega.com/p3r/cht/.

See also  "Monster Hunter Rise Dawn" released the second large-scale update complete content, adding flame fox dragon and puppet to overcome Xialong | 4Gamers

You may also like

How to eliminate a virus from your PC

What is Google Chrome remote desktop and how...

The Bakumatsu version of GTA “Rise of Ronin”...

Insert subtitles into videos – this is how...

Why it has the shape it has, why...

Starfield space explorer has been played for an...

libssh at risk: IT security warning about new...

Composable applications: software becomes jazz

Simulating greenhouse runaway, research: Earth will turn into...

Food rescuers are approaching the sales mark of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy