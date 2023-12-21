Recruitment for the “Persona 3 Reload” game luxury experience event has begun! | NOVA Information Plaza

Shiya Co, Ltd. Announces Release of “Persona 3 Reload” and First Luxury Experience Event

Shiya Co., Ltd. has announced that “Persona 3 Reload” is set to be released on a variety of gaming platforms, including Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Steam on February 2, 2024. Additionally, the company will be holding the first “Persona 3 Reload” game luxury experience event in Taiwan, offering players the chance to receive specially designed gifts.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on January 6, 2023, will feature multiple time slots for participants to sign up for a 20-minute trial session. Registration for the event is now open and will remain available until all spots are filled. The event will be hosted at SEGA Taiwan Headquarters in Taipei City.

In addition to the trial session, participants who share their testimonials on their personal Facebook pages and make them public will receive exquisite peripheral gifts, including an original folder and mobile phone holder.

Players who pre-order the game will also receive an early purchase bonus DLC, “Persona 3 Reload: Persona 4 Gold Edition BGM Set,” which includes music from “Persona 4 Golden Edition.”

“Persona 3 Reload” is part of the popular “Persona” series, which has sold over 17 million units worldwide. The game promises to retain the original storyline and characters while improving graphics and gameplay for the latest gaming platforms.

For more information about “Persona 3 Reload” and the upcoming luxury experience event, visit the official website at https://asia.sega.com/p3r/cht/.

