Recycled batteries from Toyota e-cars become energy storage devices

Clean energy even when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing: the Japanese car manufacturer Toyota has developed a stationary battery storage system together with the energy supplier Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings. Batteries in electrified Toyota models help to store energy from renewable sources and use it over the long term – even when there is no wind or sun.

The continuous increase in electrified vehicles on the roads is gradually increasing the demand for electricity. Storage systems are of crucial importance for a stable and sustainable energy supply. If more green electricity is generated from wind and solar energy than is required, it can be collected and made available again in times of low production. In this way, peak loads are balanced and the energy transition is promoted.

Greentech Toyota Batteries from discarded e-vehicles are combined into an energy management system

The battery storage system developed by Toyota and TEPCO has a capacity of around three megawatt hours (MWh) – with an output of one megawatt.

The batteries in Toyota e-vehicles are combined with an energy management system and other equipment, among other things, in order to convert direct current into alternating current and thus be able to supply electrical devices with electricity.

Recycled batteries from Toyota e-cars to store energy at the Eurus Tashirotai wind farm in Kazura, Japan.

Battery storage at the wind farm “Eurus Tashirotai”

The battery storage system will be installed at the Eurus Tashirotai wind farm near the Japanese city of Kazura this summer. From autumn, the partners involved want to test the operation and performance of the system and examine the extent to which such systems can be used economically.

On the way to a carbon-neutral mobility society, Toyota will also work with Toyota Industries, Toyota Tsusho and Denso to use safe, durable, high-quality, low-cost and high-performance storage batteries for electrified vehicles as part of the circular economy. After their first “life”, the high-voltage batteries are then used, for example, in energy storage systems.

Recycled batteries from old electric cars store solar and wind energy

The idea of ​​reusing recycled batteries from old electric vehicle energy storage is not new: electric vehicle batteries lose their capacity and efficiency for use in vehicles over time. However, if they no longer meet the vehicle’s requirements, they can still be used for other purposes, in particular as stationary energy storage.

Stationary energy storage systems, in turn, are used to store excess energy from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power and release it again when needed.

Impact: ECar battery recycling extends service life

This is where recycled vehicle batteries come in. Recycling and reusing these batteries as stationary energy storage will extend their lifespan while reducing the need for new batteries.

Using recycled batteries from old electric vehicles as energy storage has several advantages. It contributes to the sustainable use of resources as valuable materials such as lithium, cobalt and nickel can be recovered. At the same time, it helps reduce the cost of energy storage solutions as recycled batteries can provide a cheaper alternative to new batteries.

However, it is important to note that batteries may go through several stages of recycling over the course of their lifetime. When the batteries are no longer suitable for use in energy storage systems, they can still be recycled to recover valuable materials or be converted into other uses.