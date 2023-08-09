Red Dead Redemption is coming to the Nintendo Switch

By Natalie Wetzel | Aug 9, 2023 at 8:21 p.m

The wind rustles softly through the steppe grass. Crouching behind a rock, John Marston peers into the bandits’ camp, double-barreled shotgun at the ready. Today is the day Marston will finally bury his bloody past. And August 17th is the day this thrilling western classic finally makes its way to Nintendo Switch players. Nevertheless, the cheering of the fans is limited.

Everything could have been so beautiful. Gunslinger and ex-outlaw John Marston wants to start all over again. Start a new life with a wife and child in honesty and peace. But the tranquil farm life does not last long. Ironically, the US government kidnapped Marston’s family to force him to do one last cruel job: he should track down his former partner Bill Williamson and arrest or kill him. If Marston fails, his family will meet an uneasy end. One of the most successful and popular action games begins with this dark task: “Red Dead Redemption”. The sequel was even more successful. The first game in the series, released in 2010, is now a real classic, so you have to wonder why it took so long for “Red Dead Redemption” to be released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the first place.

Sweet anticipation, bitter disappointment

The game will initially appear in digital form on August 17, as the developer studio Rockstar Games announced. If you also want to place the game decoratively on the shelf, you will have to wait until the physical version is released on October 13th. But then at the latest, users of the Nintendo Switch and PS4 can travel to the (fictional) state of New Austin with John Marston and build a good – or bad – reputation and a network of allies.

Thanks to the backwards compatibility of the console, the game also runs on the current PS5, even if there are no adjustments to the more powerful console. So far, so gratifying. But here is a first drop of bitterness clouding the enthusiasm of some fans. Because PC players are still excluded from the western world of “Red Dead Redemption”. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for a computer version. However, that is not the only thing that upsets the fan community.

Rockstar Games has not yet provided any further technical information, which fuels the fear that this release is not a remake or even a remaster, but merely a port to the Nintendo Switch and PS4. We’re probably pretty much talking about the 2018 Xbox One X version here. That means yes, the new version delivers a sharper picture with native support for 4K resolution. Yes, characters and background details can be seen better this way. And yes, this also applies to the less well-animated parts. But that was all. The players on Reddit and similar portals rightly ask themselves: What exactly justifies the not exactly modest price of 49.99 euros?

Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive (parent company of Rockstar Games), rejected the criticism from the community with the statement: “In our opinion, this is the commercially correct price for it.” After all, the range of possible subtitles has expanded Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and Latin American Spanish. So if you want to learn a new language on the side, you could try the “Red Dead Redemption” port. However, it has to be said that the full-price port also contains the zombie expansion “Undead Nightmare”. In terms of scope, the open-world game remains as attractive as ever.

Other switch ports give hope

And there’s one thing you really can’t deny about “Red Dead Redemption”: Despite its age, it is and remains an excellent game that has shaped an entire generation. It still has a Metascore of 95 on Metacritic. Nevertheless, fans’ interest should now have shifted to a real remake of “Red Dead Redemption 2” for the PS5 and the XBox Series S/X. Switch users, on the other hand, can already look forward to other classics and highlights that are to come later this year. First and foremost is “Hogwarts Legacy”, one of the highlights among the new releases in 2023. You can find out in which aspects the game scores particularly well in the large TECHBOOK test. November 14th has already been announced as the release date for the Nintendo Switch.

Also: Dark times have come in the kingdom of Myrtana. In order to survive the war against the attacking orcs, the king has huge amounts of ore mined in his penal colony of Khorini. Only those who form clever alliances can survive. Sound familiar? At 22 years old, “Gothic” isn’t quite one of the dinosaurs among RPGs, but it can still look back on many enthusiastic generations of players. From September 28th, the game will finally be available for the Nintendo Switch for 29.99 euros. Since June 6, 2023, Switch players can also enjoy a real puzzle and escape classic with “Mystery Tower”.

