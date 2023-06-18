Red Hat Enterprise Linux (Advanced Cluster Management): High Risk IT Vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

The BSI has published a current IT security advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (Advanced Cluster Management). Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 16th, 2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (Advanced Cluster Management) that became known on December 15th, 2022. The Linux operating system and the products Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Oracle Linux and Red Hat OpenShift are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3642 (Status: 06/15/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (Advanced Cluster Management) – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (Advanced Cluster Management) Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE numbers

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a popular Linux distribution.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Red Hat Enterprise Linux Advanced Cluster Management to perform a Denial of Service attack or authentication bypass.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-3517 and CVE-2022-41912 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Red Hat OpenShift (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Advanced Cluster Management (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Version history of this security alert

This is the 11th version of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (Advanced Cluster Management). If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

12/15/2022 – Initial version

12/16/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

12/19/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

01/04/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/11/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/26/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

01/27/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

02/07/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

02/08/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

04/13/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/16/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

