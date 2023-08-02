Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libeconf): New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

There is a current IT security warning for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libeconf). Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libeconf) on August 2nd, 2023. The Linux operating system and the product Red Hat Enterprise Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory – RHSA-2023:4347 (Status: 01.08.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libeconf) – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.5.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libeconf) Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a popular Linux distribution.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Red Hat Enterprise Linux to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-22652 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Security Advisory – RHSA-2023:4347 vom 2023-08-01 (02.08.2023)

For more information, see:

For more information, see:

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (libeconf). As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/02/2023 – Initial version

