Red Hat Enterprise Linux (mod_auth_mellon): IT security warning about a new vulnerability

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (mod_auth_mellon). You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 9th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (mod_auth_mellon) that became known on May 11th, 2022. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Amazon Linux 2, Oracle Linux and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2-2023-2077 (Status: 08.06.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (mod_auth_mellon) – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,3

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.1.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (mod_auth_mellon) Bug: Vulnerability allows security bypass

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a popular Linux distribution.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Red Hat Enterprise Linux to bypass security protections.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2021-3639 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2-2023-2077 vom 2023-06-08 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/AL2/ALAS-2023-2077.html

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-1765 vom 2023-06-09 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://alas.aws.amazon.com/ALAS-2023-1765.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:4690 vom 2022-05-19 (19.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:4690

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-1934 vom 2022-05-17 (18.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://linux.oracle.com/errata/ELSA-2022-1934.html

Red Hat Security Advisory vom 2022-05-10 (11.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2022:1934

Version history of this security alert

This is version 4 of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (mod_auth_mellon). As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/11/2022 – Initial version

05/18/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

05/19/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

06/09/2023 – Added new updates from Amazon

