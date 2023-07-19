Red Hat Enterprise Linux: Multiple vulnerabilities allow security bypasses

An IT security alert update for a known vulnerability has been released for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. You can find out how affected users should behave here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on July 19, 2023 to a vulnerability for Red Hat Enterprise Linux that became known on March 16, 2022. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Oracle Linux and Gentoo Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4053 (Status: 07/19/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,3

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.1.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow security bypasses

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is a popular Linux distribution.

A local attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Red Hat Enterprise Linux to bypass security protections.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2021-23177 and CVE-2021-31566.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Gentoo Linux (cpe:/o:gentoo:linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4053 vom 2023-07-19 (19.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA-202208-26 vom 2022-08-23 (23.08.2022)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2022-059 vom 2022-05-06 (09.05.2022)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:1476 vom 2022-04-21 (22.04.2022)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2022:1083 vom 2022-03-28 (29.03.2022)

For more information, see:

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2022-0892 vom 2022-03-16 (17.03.2022)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory vom 2022-03-15 (16.03.2022)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 7th version of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/16/2022 – Initial version

03/17/2022 – Added new updates of Oracle Linux

03/29/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

04/22/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/09/2022 – Added new updates from Amazon

08/23/2022 – Added new updates to Gentoo

07/19/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

