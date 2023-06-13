Red Hat Introduces IT Automation to Power Your Business

Red Hat is a US multinational corporation, founded in 1993 and dedicated to the development of free and open source software in an enterprise environment. The core of the company’s software production is its operating system Red Hat Enterprise Linux, to which are added middleware, applications and products for management. In October 2018, IBM acquired Red Hat and took complete control the following year, but Red Hat still remains independent.

On June 8 in Milan, with a double event for customers and for the press, Red Hat presented the latest evolution of its concept of automation for IT in companies: theAnsible Automation Platform. What’s new in the Ansible Automation Platform was illustrated by George GalliSenior Manager Tech and Specialist Sales, e da Marcello PanciSpecialist Sales Automation.

IT automation

The automation of IT processes in companies is an increasingly felt topic. The complexity increases, the technologies increase and therefore it is increasingly important to automate. According to a Gartner survey, however, between now and 2025, 80% of operational tasks will require knowledge that only less than half of employees possess today. Automation, in fact, is taken care of by automation architecta professional figure that is not very widespread, particularly in Italy (but the number of experts in this field will grow over time, of course).

Automation is increasingly central in importance in the enterprise environment, in particular in the fields of security, cloud services, network management. Automation is crucial for both older and newer technology-based systems.

This automation must be seen today no longer as a commodity, but as a strategic element in the transformation process of companies. With automation, for example, it is possible to develop applications once and install them anywhere (on premise, cloud, edge), without having to have specific skills depending on the deployment environment.

According to Red Hat, to implement automation in the best possible way, it is necessary integrate it at the platform level, no longer as a single element that must be inserted into a larger system. For this reason, it is important to break up the silo structures and automations and try to implement a broader automation that affects all IT sectors. Red Hat’s motto is “Different working sectors, a single platform”.

What automation should be like according to Red Hat

Red Hat’s goal with the Ansible Automation Platform is that automation – precisely because it is understood as a platform – can be used with any configuration: local, hybrid, cloud, edge. Ansible reflects Red Hat’s vision for enterprise solutions that need to work in every IT environment. The proposal of the American company is designed to create IT automation operations that are integrated and holisticequipped with anative container architecturefor maximum flexibility regardless of the size of the corporate IT system.

With Ansible Automation Platform, Red Hat wants to automate everything (applications, network, cloud, security, infrastructure, edge) to obtain an improvement in efficiency, increase productivity, keep risks and costs under control. Thanks to’automatic execution of tasks everything is faster and safer, without errors.

According to Red Hat, Ansible is powerful because it allows you to manage complex tasks at an enterprise level, is simple because it uses almost natural code, easy to write even for those who are not expert in programming, and agentless and therefore no particular module installation is required, even in hybrid environments. As for the modules, there are more than 4,000 of them, developed by third parties for the most diverse sectors.

Event driven automation

Red Hat is working to continue the evolution of the Ansible Automation Platform and one of the most important innovations is theevent-triggered automation. Thanks to this new function, if an error, a malfunction or a signal occurs, the automation intervenes by itself on the basis of previously codified rules. Ansible can therefore be proactive, even predictive. It all depends on how the rules that activate the intervention are codified.

In more detail, there are three phases related to event-triggered automation:

Observation : the system analyzes the data flow coming from the source that the IT manager has chosen, identifies the anomalous event (with or without notification) and opens an intervention ticket

: the system analyzes the data flow coming from the source that the IT manager has chosen, identifies the anomalous event (with or without notification) and opens an intervention ticket Assessment : once the problem has been identified, the system evaluates the best way to intervene and chooses the appropriate action for the intervention, based on pre-coded rules

: once the problem has been identified, the system evaluates the best way to intervene and chooses the appropriate action for the intervention, based on pre-coded rules Intervention: the system automatically activates the corrective action, recovers the functions and closes the maintenance ticket

In summary, Event-Driven Ansible is a scalable and resilient solution that gives enterprises more ways to effectively enable automation as part of their hybrid cloud strategies.

Automation with AI: Ansible Lightspeed

For now, Ansible Automation Platform actions are performed only on the basis of well-defined rules, set by an expert operator, but Red Hat is studying the implementation of theartificial intelligence in the system. The result of this initial phase of work is Ansible Lightspeedwhich complements theIBM’s Watson coding assistant to make the use of Ansible even more accessible and extend its use to a larger number of departments within the company.

Giorgio Galli, Senior Manager Tech and Specialist Sales di Red Hat

Ansible Lightspeed was born from a collaborative project on artificial intelligence with the IBM research laboratory. The basic idea is to make automation even simpler than it already is, allowing human beings to ask for certain things in natural language and have them automatically translated into rules or commands.

Lightspeed is the next phase of the initiative Project Wisdom di Red Hat, accessible to users, contributors, customers and the American company’s partner system. The ongoing work aims to bring the power of artificial intelligence into the rules coding phase that Ansible must follow once in action. AI will make up for the shortage of experienced IT automation coding professionals, making the latter task more accessible, easier and faster. Naturally it will also be useful to already experienced people, who will be able to count on an agile and powerful tool, capable of accelerating the code writing process, in an efficient, reliable and error-free manner.

In practice, Lightspeed is accessible from the user’s code editor, via the extension VSCode di Ansible. The AI-generated code runs directly in the development environment, there’s no need to copy and paste it from a third-party site. To teach AI, Red Hat has taken a whole range of elements from the open source world related to Ansible, including all modules. Thanks to this knowledge, when a person asks the artificial intelligence to do a certain operation (configure a router, close a firewall port, create a virtual machine and more), Lightspeed generates the code needed to perform the task. The code conforms to the rules of good programming required in Ansible.

Lightspeed is also capable of take a code as input and translate it into human language. So even people who do not have developer knowledge are able to understand what the coded instructions are for and can eventually make the necessary changes. In any case, however, Lightspeed should be seen more as an accelerator than an enabler, since you should always check the code created by artificial intelligence. Skills are always needed, therefore.

La technology preview di Ansible Lightspeed con IBM Watson Code Assistant will be available later this year.