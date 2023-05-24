Red Hat Open Source: A Push for Open AI

Open source marries artificial intelligence. The world of free software, born 40 years ago with the work of Richard Stallman and then say Linus Torvalds (the creator of Linux) and has now become a fundamental component in the activities of the big names in technology and companies from all over the world, has opened the doors to the artificial intelligence revolution and intends to carry it forward. On his terms, though.

Matt Hicks, for just under two years number one of the American Red Hat, the largest of the companies that has found a business model around Linux and the software open source (since 2019 it has become a division of IBM), kicked off the Red Hat Summit 2023 in Boston by illustrating the open source worldview and new products based on artificial intelligence to the thousands of people present.

“We are in one of those moments where everything changes – he said – It’s the time of AI. Artificial intelligence has gone from the obscurity of the academia to the ubiquity of ChatGPT. But it has also gone from the power of the few to the power of the many.” And open source claims a central role in all of this: after having democratized programming and operating systems, after having provided the basis for the development of the Web and the cloud, now the open source ecosystem, made up of dozens and dozens of thousands of volunteer developers around the world who write free software that can be reused by everyone without having to pay anything, believe they have a central role also in artificial intelligence. His approach will become the technological platform on which all AI systems of the future will be developed, from ChatGPT onwards.

Red Hat unveiled a series of enhancements to its cloud and hybrid infrastructure management (part cloud and part traditional data center) software and systems such as Ansibile Lightspeed and OpenShift AI. Embedding machine learning at various levels, based on solutions developed on IBM’s WatsonX AI, now allows machine learning to be used on a very wide variety of technological solutions. It’s a revolution under the hood of the cloud, which allows for make very complex things easierautomating many operations with a conversational approach that can be carried out even without having advanced skills.

A data scientist, a data analyst, can design and deploy a set of virtual servers needed for his job in minutes rather than hours or days of preparation work and focus on his business goals. A company can manage automatically configuration, management and troubleshooting of a complex system of servers partly in the cloud and partly in its data center. The parameters and the model of the data center can be defined with Ansible (the open source automation software from Red Hat) simply by describing to the artificial intelligence what you want, as you could do with ChatGPT, thanks to Watson Code Assistant: “ Even a novice user can automate most data center tasks freeing yourself from the burden of complex work”, explained Hicks, also alluding to the problem of the chronic lack of expert personnel for the management of data centers and cloud infrastructures complained of by many companies.

“The possibilities are endless and allow us to collaborate with our ecosystem of partners and customers,” explained Stefanie Chiras, Red Hat vice president responsible for partnership management of the company. Chiras, who in his previous role was a key figure in IBM’s supercomputer design, reiterated that “open source has been central not only to technology collaboration but in how it has been used as a standard for build modern technological infrastructures”. It is thanks to open source that the web and the cloud exist, essentially. And it will be thanks to open source that AI will mature.

The statement starts from the fact that entire divisions of big names in technology also contribute to the development of open source software: Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft e Apple they develop and maintain software projects, systems and open source programming languages, i.e. open to contributions and use by all.

He was on stage in Boston together with Chiras Jeremy Winter, Microsoft’s point man for the management of Azure: “Red Hat and Microsoft have a long relationship and the cloud is a strategic technology where artificial intelligence will play a fundamental role”.

The non-exclusive partnership that Red Hat has built with Microsoft on Azure is very complex: most of Red Hat’s products can be used on the platform and customers can pay a single bill for both the cloud and the software they use, simplifying the complexity and making so-called cloud bills more predictable, which sometimes they are not so predictable for companies. “We build an ecosystem of customers and partners in which we want to be neutral and encourage collaboration as much as possible e the meeting of people and companies – said Chiras – Especially now: we have all seen changes in the past but I think that one like this has never been seen before”.

The arrival of AI in the world of open source for companies and cloud systems is thought by Red Hat as a key to simplifying and accelerating customers’ work, thus maintaining competitiveness. The key is the availability of models trained with data chosen with care and not fished at random from the Net (“otherwise – according to Hicks – you can have a correct answer once and a random wrong answer again”) and with open software source that allows rapid improvements and an openness to all the market, without constraints. An example is the Developer Hub by Red Hat: An enterprise-wide open portal designed to streamline the internal development process and reuses components programmed by the ecosystem of developers participating in open source projects.

“There is an underlying and constant pressure for customers to innovate or risk falling behind their competitors,” he said Thomas Anderson, vice president of Red Hat head of Ansible technology. He was echoed by Kareem Yusuf, vice president for software at IBM: “The speed with which many organizations are adopting AI requires solutions that give cloud developers and operations teams the security and flexibility needed to scale and accelerate the ‘AI across the organization and technology areas’. Practically: artificial intelligence as an accelerator for open source software and the latter as a platform for artificial intelligence.

In the same hours in which Red Hat presented its novelties on Tuesday at the Convention Center in Boston, on the other coast, in Seattle, the number one of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, announced the compatibility between Microsoft and OpenAI plug-ins, the components of the extensible software architecture designed for ChatGPT and for Microsoft’s Copilot. Red Hat also presented its own standard for plug-ins, which according to Chiras “it will be part of the greatest possible standardbecause we are a company based on the idea of ​​being a platform”.

The dream of open source is to get bigger and bigger, the goal is to connect all platforms, even those of Microsoft and OpenAI, which are revolutionizing the world with artificial intelligence. The ambition is huge, “but we want to collaborate with everyone, Microsoft, Google and others. Obviously where they feel comfortable doing it”, was Chiras’ final reflection.