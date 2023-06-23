Red Hat OpenShift at risk: New vulnerability! Linux affected

There is a current IT security warning for Red Hat OpenShift. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Red Hat OpenShift on June 23, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, allowing for an attack. The Linux operating system and the product Red Hat OpenShift are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3742 (Stand: 22.06.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Red Hat OpenShift – risk: high

Risk level: 3 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “high” with a base score of 9.8.

Red Hat OpenShift Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Red Hat OpenShift is a “Platform as a Service” (PaaS) solution for providing applications in the cloud.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Red Hat OpenShift to cause a denial of service, disclose information, manipulate files, or bypass security protections.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-25136, CVE-2023-25000, CVE-2023-24999, CVE-2023-2491, CVE-2023-24329, CVE-2023-22809, CVE-2023-0665, CVE-2023-0620, CVE-2023-0361, CVE-2022-48339, CVE-2022-48338, CVE-2022-48337, CVE-2022-48303, CVE-2022-47629, CVE-2022-47024, CVE-2022-46175, CVE-2022-45873, CVE-2022-45061, CVE-2022-4415, CVE-2022-43680, CVE-2022-42919, CVE-2022-42898, CVE-2022-42012, CVE-2022-42011, CVE-2022-42010, CVE-2022-41725, CVE-2022-41724, CVE-2022-41723, CVE-2022-41717, CVE-2022-41715, CVE-2022-41316, CVE-2022-40897, CVE-2022-40304, CVE-2022-40303, CVE-2022-40023, CVE-2022-3924, CVE-2022-38900, CVE-2022-3821, CVE-2022-38149, CVE-2022-37434, CVE-2022-3736, CVE-2022-3715, CVE-2022-36227, CVE-2022-35737, CVE-2022-3517, CVE-2022-3515, CVE-2022-34903, CVE-2022-3358, CVE-2022-33099, CVE-2022-32190, CVE-2022-32189, CVE-2022-31129, CVE-2022-3094, CVE-2022-30635, CVE-2022-29154, CVE-2022-28805, CVE-2022-2880, CVE-2022-2879, CVE-2022-2795, CVE-2022-27664, CVE-2022-26280, CVE-2022-2509, CVE-2022-24903, CVE-2022-23541, CVE-2022-23540, CVE-2022-2309, CVE-2022-21824, CVE-2022-1587, CVE-2022-1586, CVE-2022-1348, CVE-2022-1304, CVE-2022-1271, CVE-2022-0670, CVE-2021-46848, CVE-2021-46828, CVE-2021-44964, CVE-2021-44533, CVE-2021-44532, CVE-2021-44531, CVE-2021-43998, CVE-2021-43519, CVE-2021-4238, CVE-2021-4235, CVE-2021-4231, CVE-2021-3807, CVE-2021-3765, CVE-2021-28861, CVE-2020-17049, CVE-2020-16251, CVE-2020-16250, CVE-2020-10735, CVE-2018-25032 und CVE-2015-20107.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Red Hat OpenShift

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3742 vom 2023-06-22 (23.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat OpenShift. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/23/2023 – Initial version

