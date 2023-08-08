Red Hat OpenShift: Multiple vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

An IT security alert update for a known vulnerability has been released for Red Hat OpenShift. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on August 7th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Red Hat OpenShift that became known on May 11th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4488 (Status: 07.08.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Red Hat OpenShift – Risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.8.

Red Hat OpenShift Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

Red Hat OpenShift is a “Platform as a Service” (PaaS) solution for providing applications in the cloud.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Red Hat OpenShift to perform a denial of service attack, execute arbitrary code, or disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-25173 and CVE-2023-0475 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Red Hat OpenShift (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.13 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform < 4.13.3 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

