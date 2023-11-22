Red Hat OpenShift: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

An IT security alert update for a known vulnerability has been released for Red Hat OpenShift. You can find out what affected users should pay attention to here.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) published an update on November 22nd, 2023 to a security hole with several vulnerabilities for Red Hat OpenShift that became known on August 7th, 2020. The security vulnerability affects the Linux operating system as well as the products Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Oracle Linux and Red Hat OpenShift.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-6939 (As of November 21, 2023). Other useful resources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities for Red Hat OpenShift – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list for taking countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The temporal score also takes changes over time in the danger situation into account. According to the CVSS, the severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

Red Hat OpenShift Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

Red Hat OpenShift is a “Platform as a Service” (PaaS) solution for delivering applications in the cloud.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Red Hat OpenShift to bypass security, cause a denial of service, or have other unspecified effects.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by their individual serial numbers CVE-2020-12666, CVE-2020-14040 und CVE-2020-8203.

Systems affected by the security gap at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Red Hat OpenShift service mesh 1.1 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift service mesh 1.0 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the IT security warning Affected manufacturers provide a new security update.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

