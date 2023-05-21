Red Hat OpenShift: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in Red Hat OpenShift. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 19, 2023 to a vulnerability for Red Hat OpenShift that became known on February 27, 2023. The UNIX and Linux operating systems and the products Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Fedora Linux, Red Hat OpenStack and Red Hat OpenShift are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3205 (Status: 05/18/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Red Hat OpenShift – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.3.

Red Hat OpenShift Bug: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

Red Hat OpenShift is a “Platform as a Service” (PaaS) solution for providing applications in the cloud.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Red Hat OpenShift to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-41717 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Red Hat OpenStack (cpe:/a:redhat:openstack)

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.10 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.11 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift Developer Tools and Services 4.9 x86_64 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift Developer Tools and Services 4.9 s390x (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift Developer Tools and Services 4.9 ppc64le (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift Developer Tools and Services 4.9 aarch64 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift 5 Logging Subsystem (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift Logging Subsystem 5.4.12 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift Logging Subsystem 5.6.3 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift Secondary Scheduler Operator (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.13 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization 4.13 (cpe:/a:redhat:openshift)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3205 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3205

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:3204 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:3204

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1326 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1326

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0584 vom 2023-05-19 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:0584

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1329 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1329

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1325 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1325

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1328 vom 2023-05-18 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1328

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1327 vom 2023-05-19 (19.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1327

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2866 vom 2023-05-16 (17.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2866

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2728 vom 2023-05-11 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2728

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1372 vom 2023-05-10 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1372

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2367 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2367

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2357 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2357

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2283 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2283

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2282 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2282

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2253 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2253

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2222 vom 2023-05-09 (10.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:2222

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1816 vom 2023-04-22 (24.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1816

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1310 vom 2023-03-30 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1310

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1529 vom 2023-03-30 (30.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1529

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1448 vom 2023-03-23 (24.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1448

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1154 vom 2023-03-16 (17.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1154

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1276 vom 2023-03-15 (16.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1276

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1179 vom 2023-03-09 (10.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1179

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1181 vom 2023-03-09 (10.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1181

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-3DBA09F630 vom 2023-03-09 (10.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-3dba09f630

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1174 vom 2023-03-09 (09.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1174

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0932 vom 2023-03-09 (09.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:0932

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0931 vom 2023-03-09 (09.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:0931

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0930 vom 2023-03-09 (09.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:0930

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1030 vom 2023-03-07 (08.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1030

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:1079 vom 2023-03-06 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:1079

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-EE472C698C vom 2023-03-07 (07.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-ee472c698c

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0899 vom 2023-03-01 (01.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:0899

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:0934 vom 2023-02-28 (28.02.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:0934

RHSA-2023:0918 – Security Advisory vom 2023-02-26 (27.02.2023)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2023:0918

Version history of this security alert

This is the 16th version of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat OpenShift. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

02/27/2023 – Initial version

02/28/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/01/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/07/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/08/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/09/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/10/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat and Fedora

03/16/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/17/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/24/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

03/30/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

04/24/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/10/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/11/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/17/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

05/19/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de