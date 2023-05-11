Red Hat OpenStack at risk: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

As the BSI reports, a vulnerability has been found in Red Hat OpenStack. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on May 11, 2023 to a vulnerability for Red Hat OpenStack that became known on September 10, 2021. The UNIX and Linux operating systems and the products Debian Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenStack and Ubuntu Linux are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6067-1 (Status: 05/10/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Red Hat OpenStack – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,6

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.6.

Red Hat OpenStack Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

Red Hat OpenStack is a collection of services to provide cloud computing in the form of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS).

A remote, authenticated attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Red Hat OpenStack to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2021-40085 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Red Hat OpenStack < 16.1 (cpe:/a:redhat:openstack)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6067-1 vom 2023-05-10 (11.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6067-1

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3027 vom 2022-05-26 (27.05.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2022/05/msg00038.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-2781 vom 2021-10-11 (12.10.2021)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2021/10/msg00005.html

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3488 vom 2021-09-15 (15.09.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3488

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3503 vom 2021-09-13 (13.09.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3503

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2021:3502 vom 2021-09-13 (13.09.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3502

Red Hat Customer Portal vom 2021-09-09 (10.09.2021)

For more information, see: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2021:3481

Version history of this security alert

This is the 6th version of this IT Security Advisory for Red Hat OpenStack. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

09/10/2021 – Initial version

09/13/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

09/15/2021 – Added new updates from Red Hat

10/12/2021 – Added new updates from Debian

05/27/2022 – Added new updates from Debian

05/11/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

roj/news.de