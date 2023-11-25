Red Hat Satellite: IT Security Alert Update (Risk: High)

A security warning issued for Red Hat Satellite has received an update from the BSI. You can read a description of the security gaps including the latest updates and information about affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in Information Technology (BSI) released an update on November 23rd, 2023 to a security hole with several vulnerabilities for Red Hat Satellite that became known on May 4th, 2023. The security vulnerability affects the Linux operating system as well as the products Debian Linux, Fedora Linux and Red Hat Satellite.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-1BBEA3700B (As of: November 23, 2023). Other useful resources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities for Red Hat Satellite – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list for taking countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used to determine the severity levels of a vulnerability. The Base Score evaluates the requirements for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that can change over time are taken into account in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” with a base score of 9.8.

Red Hat Satellite Bug: Summary of known vulnerabilities

Red Hat Satellite serves as a central point for the management and distribution of updates in networks with Red Hat Enterprise Linux systems.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Red Hat Satellite to execute arbitrary code, disclose information, conduct a cross-site scripting attack, or cause a denial of service.

The vulnerabilities were classified by individual serial numbers using the CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) referencing system CVE-2023-24580, CVE-2023-23969, CVE-2022-42889, CVE-2022-42004, CVE-2022-42003, CVE-2022-41946, CVE-2022-41323, CVE-2022-38752, CVE-2022-38751, CVE-2022-38750, CVE-2022-38749, CVE-2022-33980, CVE-2022-32224, CVE-2022-31163, CVE-2022-27777, CVE-2022-25857, CVE-2022-23520, CVE-2022-23519, CVE-2022-23518, CVE-2022-23517, CVE-2022-23516, CVE-2022-23515, CVE-2022-23514, CVE-2022-22577 und CVE-2022-1471.

Systems affected by the security gap at a glance

operating system

Linux

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Red Hat Satellite

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to fix them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information about the latest version of the software in question as well as the availability of security patches or information about workarounds. If you have any further questions or uncertainties, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources of updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-1BBEA3700B vom 2023-11-23 (23.11.2023)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3566 vom 2023-09-13 (14.09.2023)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3565 vom 2023-09-13 (14.09.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:2097 vom 2023-05-03 (04.05.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the third version of this IT Security Notice for Red Hat Satellite. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

May 4, 2023 – Initial version

09/14/2023 – New updates from Debian added

November 23, 2023 – New updates from Fedora added

+++ Editorial note: This text was created using AI based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

Edited by kns

roj/news.de

Share this: Facebook

X

