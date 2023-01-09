Home Technology Redfall co-op inspired by Borderlands, Diablo, and Dungeons & Dragons
The only thing we really know about Redfall’s release date is that it will launch for PC and Xbox Series S/X sometime in the first six months of 2023, with rumors suggesting it will arrive at the end of that period. Fortunately, Arkane Austin seems ready to talk more about the game, which is usually a good sign that things are going well.

In an interview with GamesRadar, co-creative director Ricardo Bare and studio director Harvey Smith shared some insights into their creative sources for the collaboration. Bare explained that Borderlands and Diablo are both things they’ve been looking to for inspiration for Redfall:

“I remember, back when we were making Deus Ex — we played Diablo together as a team, and then through these years, and then we played Diablo 2 together, and then we played, you know, Borderlands, all of these games It was so much fun, and when we weren’t developing our game, we were like friends playing these kinds of games together. We were like, ‘How can we put peanut butter and chocolate together? Like, we can make that we like kind of game, but somehow play together?

Smith, on the other hand, referred to classic Dungeons and Dragons, saying it’s something the team behind Redfall often likes:

“I’m always worried that people will find out we’re just D&D players, and they think video games can be cooler and deeper. D&D is the best co-op game ever, and I think if people know we play D&D together as a team, from Origin Systems To ION Storm and then to Arkane, they’ll be shocked. I’m currently in three different D&D campaigns, and I’m still playing with Ricardo on Monday nights.

We have to say, there are a lot worse collaboration inspirations than Borderlands, Diablo, and Dungeons & Dragons. Assuming our hype meter just took a step, how about you?

