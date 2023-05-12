Home » Redfall developers have started working on a new AAA game
Redfall developers have started working on a new AAA game

Redfall is less than ten days away, but it seems Arkane Austin is already gearing up for his next game.In ZeniMax’s job listing, we can now read that the studio is looking for“Build Engineer joins our team developing AAA games for PC and console systems”.

And it seems that they are already on the verge of entering full production, as applicants should be ready“ASAP”start working.

While this is exciting news, let’s hope it doesn’t mean Arkane Austin is leaving Redfall behind. The game is far from perfect and needs TLC to be the great vampire adventure we were once promised. Luckily, Microsoft has been pretty good at supporting their games long after release (even troublesome projects like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Sea of ​​Thieves), so hopefully Redfall will end up being another example of that.

