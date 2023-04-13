Arkane Studios/Xbox Game Studios

Arkane Studios confirmed earlier that “Redfall”, which is about to land on Xbox Series X/S on May 2, can only choose the “quality” mode of 30fps in the initial stage. The 60fps “performance” mode needs to wait for subsequent updates, while in 30fps mode, the resolutions of Xbox Series X and S are 4K and 1440p, respectively. Considering that “Redfall” is a fast-paced vampire hunting FPS game, the player’s pursuit of smoothness of the picture may be higher than the details. In this regard, it is a pity that the Xbox version only has 30fps when it comes up.