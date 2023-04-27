Redfall gets a bunch of new Xbox Design Labs controller options

News – Redfall 以 30 FPS 的速度啟動，且不帶性能模式”> News – Xbox Developer Direct January 2023: All Of The Headlines”> News – Xbox has a dedicated event planned for this month”> HQ

If you’ve been hesitating about whether you should get an Xbox Design Labs controller, maybe a new set of Redfall options will finally convince you.

Microsoft announced (via Redfall-Limited Edition Controller-xbox-design-lab/” title=”Bite Back! Introducing the Redfall Limited Edition Controller via Xbox Design Lab” target=”_blank”>Xbox Wire) five limited-edition panels , respectively based on“Four playable heroes, Layla Ellison – a telepathic threat; Remy de la Rosa – a genius engineer; Devonde Closley – a proven stealth hunter; or Jacob Boyer – The Eye of Immortality”.There is also a fifth option called Bite Back, which is described as a “vampirestylized exterior, with red fangs and side covers highlighting the town of Redfall before and after the vampire invasion”. .

Since it’s an Xbox Design Lab, if you want to change anything, you’re free to tweak pretty much everything to your liking, and there’s also a collection of Redfall-based battery door sculpts. Heading to Redfall – limited edition? recipeId=9DEDE29C” title=”Xbox Design Lab – Make It Yours” target=”_blank”>Build your own controller this way, or check out some images of the panel below.

Redfall launches on PC and Xbox Series S/X on May 2nd, and is included with Game Pass from day 1.