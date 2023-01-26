Arkane Austin/Bethesda Softworks

Arkane Studio’s latest game “Redfall” will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms on May 2 this year, and can be played on Game Pass on the same day. The new vampire-hunting game will take and expand on the winning formula of Prey and Dishonored, making it a stealth-friendly game with co-op and uncertain chance sex etc.

Like other Arkane games, Redfall focuses on letting the player choose how to play. You can fight vampires head-on, but there are also rewards for stealth or playing with the tools at your fingertips. Players can choose a character that suits their play style to play the game, and they can also cooperate with up to four people online to challenge. Some strategies must rely on teamwork to use them. These are new attempts brought by Arkane.

In addition to the design of the open world, the random attributes and transformation of equipment are also one of the factors that add more changes to the game. There will also be many side missions on the map, including saving survivors, etc. The game will reward players with skill points or equipment to complete them.

The game is not yet on the market, so whether “Redfall” can keep Arkane’s high praise in the past is still a question. It’s just obvious that the developers are more willing to build games on familiar mechanisms than the new attempts of “Death Loop”. If you played and liked Soulhunt and want to fight with friends, you can look forward to Redfall.