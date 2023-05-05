Redfall, little personality and courage. The Vampire Slayer only works in company

Listen to the audio version of the article

The developers of Arkane Studios are good, they are among the few who know how to tell stories with video games. They are those of Prey and Dishonored. With Redfall (Pc and Xbox) they measured themselves with an open world of a vampire setting. They probably asked him to put together a good vampire story inside a superpop game mechanic like that of first-person shooters. Which is kind of like saying give me Game of Thrones but for TikTok. High and low together. One thing for everyone, for young and old. Here, the Redfall operation (exclusively on Xbox Series X | S, on PC and on GamePass) is not entirely successful. The plot is not exciting, the vampires are too “hardcover” and devoid of personality, the map is a bit bare and the game mechanics do not add much to what we have seen so far. Paradoxically, the cooperative mode (up to three friends) works more than the single player one. Together it is certainly more pleasant.

What we liked.

Redfall can be played alone or with up to three friends. Here in company is light, never hectic and suitable for all ages. It’s not Call of Duty or even Destiny. Inside the Game Pass it makes sense and enhances the subscription. That alone leaves a bit to be desired.

What we didn’t like.

The idea of ​​spreading writings and strange objects is good, but after an hour you don’t read anything and you grab everything from toilet paper to teddy bears without dwelling too much. The problem isn’t the shooter. Deathloop was interesting and addictive but boring game mechanics. After two hours you already think you have it all figured out. And it seems that everything repeats itself. You have to be patient and go on to the second map before you start having fun.

