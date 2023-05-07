Redfall now available on Xbox Series X and PC…

From Arkane Austin and Bethesda Softworks comes Redfall, a unique FPS to experience in first person or in a team. Redfall is available now worldwide via Game Pass for XBox Series X/S and PC.

The latest videogame signed Arkane Austin and Bethesda Softworks has officially arrived on consoles and PC. Redfallone of the most anticipated titles of 2023, is now available worldwide on XBox Series X/S e PC. Players will be able to enjoy this FPS immediately with the subscription XBox Game Passat no extra cost.

The goal is to restore peace in what was once a charming town, now overrun by vampires. Redfall was in fact a peaceful ocean island colored by a quaint downtown, when darkness suddenly fell upon it. It will be up to the unlikely heroes Layla, Devinder, Remi e Jacob find out why the vampires have taken over and save the city.

To face the enemies, the player can choose one of four characters, who have different powers. In addition to the upgradable skills, there are several customizable weapons that are found throughout the island. The gloomy and mysterious atmosphere of Redfall can be tasted personally or as a teamtogether with up to three friends.

In fact, Redfall was born as a cooperative FPS, where the player can kill alone or in a team of four players. The investigations into the incident and the fight against the fearsome vampires take place in a open-world full of details and eerie undertones. A campaign full of mystery and horror, which runs through the exploration of the island taken hostage by the creatures of the night.

Redfall, which landed on May 2 on Xbox Series X / S and PC, is one of the most anticipated titles from the Arkane Austin studio. From this FPS with an intriguing story certainly shines through the hallmark of the studio, known for titles such as Prey e Dishonored. Find out more on the official Redfall website.