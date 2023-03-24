Home Technology Redfall on PlayStation 5 canceled due to Xbox
Technology

Redfall on PlayStation 5 canceled due to Xbox

by admin
Redfall on PlayStation 5 canceled due to Xbox
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

Both Sony and Microsoft said a lot of stupid things to regulators in different regions, respectively stopping or approving the latter’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The first question asked was whether the deal would result in Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch, and more becoming Xbox exclusives. The head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, was quick to say that’s not necessarily the case, as they clearly want to make games available to more people around the world. There will obviously be some exceptions, and Sony’s lawyers will certainly use this.

Because IGN chatted with Arkane studio director Harvey Smith as part of the latest Redfall preview (you can find Alex’s impressions here), and he revealed that Redfall will also launch on PlayStation 5 initially. That changed when the company was acquired by Microsoft, as the studio was told to cancel the PS5 release and instead focus on the Xbox series and PC.

It’s not an odd decision, but Sony is sure to highlight it at its next meeting with the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority in an attempt to convince regulators that Microsoft might do something similar with Activision Blizzard games if the deal is approved. .

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  ASUS announced that the Raikiri Pro control handle is also equipped with a "ROG Vision" screen that can display status and customized images | Advance to CES 2023 | Digital

You may also like

Synchronous and asynchronous communication | TechSmith

Netmarble’s latest action RPG “Level Up Alone: ​​Rise”...

dnsmasq at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial...

Made in Hong Kong, the bullet-hell shooting mobile...

Startup scanner can predict the shelf life of...

Huawei Watch Ultimate looks like a luxury watch...

What actually happened to the planned abolition?

Elden Ring finally gets ray tracing today

AI-based software for assembly support and quality control...

Online “GTA 6” map exposure, big, big, big,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy