Redfall Review – Gamereactor

Bethesda really has their hands full with this one. Concerns surrounding Redfall seemed to be growing over the past few months, reaching a boiling point when it was discovered that the game wouldn’t support 60 fps on consoles, despite launching only on the Xbox family of systems, and 60 fps is pretty much the norm for new games in this era of console hardware. Despite Arkane’s stellar pedigree and the idea of ​​creating a narrative that offers intrigue based on a classic horror monster (the vampire), the game has clear red flags. But should you really care about Redfall? I’m disappointed to say… yes.

Arkane Austin is generally very, very good at creating single-player video games. The developers clearly understand level design, gameplay, storytelling, and more, and it’s here to leverage their talents to deliver experiences like Dishonored and Prey. But in Redfall, they blatantly dropped the ball in every field.

This game asks you to save a town from a vampire siege. As one of four characters, you don the suit and enter the quaint town and surrounding woods to hunt vampires, unravel the mystery of how these soulless creatures came to be, and, in the process, explain a group of people in peril. locals. In theory, there’s a lot to delve into about the concept, but Arkane has done everything it can to breathe life from the narrative. That’s because Redfall has an incredibly monotonous mission design structure and uses a mission format that belongs to the early 2000s. You don’t just go on missions and then complete a series of side quests while traversing the map to the next story beat – like most open world games. No. Here, you have to specifically select a quest from a central location that is essentially separate from the main open world, and the quests themselves are recurring quests that either revolve around finding items or information or simply killing a specific vampire. From a mission design standpoint, what you see in the first 30 minutes of Redfall is pretty much what you get for the rest of the game.

But at least the open world and side quests make up for that, right? they do not. The side quests use almost the exact same quest format as the main quests, and the open world itself is a hollow, flat nightmare. As you explore the world of Redfall, most of the buildings you come across are inaccessible, and those that are do usually have no interest in them. If there are no quests that take you to a building, then the building is definitely not worth your attention, unless you consider finding lore extractions and manually picking up junk (like pliers, tape, wires, etc.) to be an interesting element of gameplay. Before you assume what this junk is for, let me close it right away and say that Redfall doesn’t have any crafting or gear upgrade elements, the “junk” is just automatically converted to currency when picked up, and you can use it to get items from very small suppliers Purchase items there.

One of the biggest secondary mechanics in the game is finding and securing Safehouses, which are essentially bunkers you can quickly travel to and get a moment’s respite from the vampires. Each Safehouse is unlocked the same way, follow the yellow line to the generator that needs to be started. Once you’re done and in the Safehouse, you can start the first of two side quests that revolve around reducing the local vampire threat, even though there’s no noticeable difference after completing those quests. While the first quest can be one of about four different objectives, the second quest always kills a slightly more powerful vampire in order to obtain a skull that is used in some cases for the main narrative. And since there’s very little to do in the world other than these Safehouses, you better get used to doing 15+ of these things by the time the credits roll. If you have a problem with Ubisoft and its use of “viewpoints,” the mechanic can get pretty boring very quickly. There are also Vampire Nests to get into, but these are generally not too different from killing vampires in the open world as usual.

Anyway, let’s talk about the variety of enemies, because one of the key elements of Redfall is its vampires. During my time with the game, I encountered about five different vampire enemy types, and while each had unique gameplay elements, combat was approached the same way: running straight at me. Sure, Angler will occasionally grab and tug at you, and Shroud will severely reduce visibility, but when it comes to actually delivering damaging strikes, Vampires seem to behave like a hive, attacking like mindless drones. There are at least a few other enemy types to contend with, including human factions, who attack with different weapon types, and explosive Bloodbags, among a few other scary types, but if you’ve ever fought one of these highly predictable vampires, then you Have gone through a crash course in how other enemies will attack: no respite. It really takes the fun out of combat and puts a lot of emphasis and pressure on the characters and your gear choices.

Yet that’s not the saving grace it needs either. Each character only has three unique abilities, but none of those abilities are that effective in practice, so they don’t end up being all that important. As for gear options, you can choose from three unique weapons to equip at the same time, and there’s also a Vampire Relic and Vampire Blood option that slightly alters the character’s gameplay, each defined by a rare color, adding to the game’s bizarre and unfulfilling loot system . The problem is that all of these are affected by Redfall progression, enemies get stronger as you level up in the game, but with no equipment upgrade options, you’re effectively forced to swap weapons for no reason as the story progresses. This is essentially a slightly unique approach to weapon durability, because while guns won’t break, they’re less effective the more you do, meaning you have to keep going. It’s an unrewarding and frustrating game mechanic.

The leveling system doesn’t even improve each character with the perks you can get, because none of them are that effective, and they don’t drastically change the way a character plays. When you think about the great skill trees found in games like Borderlands 2, where different skill sets heavily affect how a character performs, in Redfall they barely had any impact, which means there’s very little build form to appreciate here . Of course, there is no endgame, so poor build craftsmanship is no big deal. Once the credits roll, that’s it. Either restart the game on a harder difficulty, or use a new character. There are no further activities to unlock and explore, and considering I managed to go it alone, beat the game on the hardest difficulty, and finish everything I could gnash my teeth in less than nine hours, there isn’t even much in the form of content to enjoy .

To me, Redfall feels like a game where Arkane had a very specific idea in mind, and over time, the desire to introduce serious co-op elements ended up being at the expense of nearly every other part of the game. Because, while you can play with friends — and yes, it would make the world a little less monotonous — it’s not a game that requires co-op support, and Arkane doesn’t do enough to provide an engaging experience that will engage players Alone or in groups. I’m a firm believer that this would be a better game if it was single player and the player would have to build their character into something that combined the abilities of the four currently available because as it stands, it’s not terribly interesting individuals, and their uniqueness is so limited that it barely affects gameplay.

Pair all of this with the fact that Arkane’s response to difficulty in Redfall seems to just throw more drone-like enemies at you, and how the map and compass are so counterintuitive and outdated that it actually pisses me off sometimes (Despite having a quest objective to go to, if you want to place a directional marker on the compass in the HUD, you have to manually place one on the map), there are a lot of things that Redfall doesn’t do well. But before we wrap up, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: the show.

Gamers don’t like games that are poorly optimized at launch, and Redfall might just be the last straw for many. On PC (my rig supports an 11th gen i9-11900KF, RTX 3090 and enough DDR4 RAM to fly to the moon and back), Redfall delivers highs of 115 fps in closed hub areas and then in built open world towns Offers lows of 25 fps in . As bad as the frame rate is, the game also suffers from texture popping, hard crashes, glitching enemies, T-shaped NPCs, and all on top of a motion suite that fights you as you play, which Makes traversing vertical sections of the map frustrating. I highly recommend playing as Layla, as her Jumping Lift ability is a great solution for climbing cliff faces and scaling otherwise impassable walls. I haven’t personally gotten to play the Xbox Series version of the game, but what I’ve seen of the PC version has been shocking at times, making me wonder how the game even launches on the Series S console.

Redfall was a huge disappointment, as some parts of the game still have Arkane brilliance. This map has potential, it just has nothing to do with it, and the story sometimes lends itself to intrigue and shows that the concept of small-town America with vampires is still very much alive. However, the game was a downright disaster at times. It barely makes you want to keep playing, and even if you do find something to enjoy, the horrific and downright shameful show does everything it can to stifle your inner passion. I’m glad Redfall is here, because now Arkane can put this nightmare behind them and focus on getting back on track with something better suited to their talents.