Arkane’s latest game, Redfall, has been delayed yet again, a new leak claims. Originally announced in 2021, Red Falls featured a fictional town of the same name that was taken over by vampires. It’s an open-world co-op shooter with a strong emphasis on level design, which Arkane is known for.

The game was supposed to launch sometime in 2022, but was delayed until next year along with Starfield. A March release date has been rumored for 2023, but Insider Gaming reports that plans may have changed internally.

According to leaks, Arkane may want to launch Redfall in late May, rather than March. That would push the game into the second quarter of 2023, but considering we don’t have a firm release date until then, it might not be that disruptive for gamers.

Due to the ambitions of Arkane’s latest game, Redfall has reportedly had its fair share of trouble during its development.