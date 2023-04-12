Bad news for fans looking forward to Akan Austin’s next title, Red Fall.The game arrived in just three weeks, but the studio seems to be hoping to temper some of the expectations players have for their game, and had to admit on Twitter that the vampire-slaying shooter will be launching on the Xbox Series and PC no performance modeand is limited to 30 FPS quality mode.

In the same post for the game, they promised that a 60 FPS mode would indeed be coming in a post-launch update, but that didn’t calm fans on social media. Xbox console exclusives clearly don’t fit the Xbox Game Studios VP himselfAaron Greenbergstandards, he exstage timeThe review said 60 FPS “should be the norm for video games”.

What do you think of Arkane’s decision regarding graphics limitations at Redfall’s launch?