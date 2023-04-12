Home Technology Redfall starts at 30 FPS without performance mode
Technology

Redfall starts at 30 FPS without performance mode

by admin
Redfall starts at 30 FPS without performance mode

Bad news for fans looking forward to Akan Austin’s next title, Red Fall.The game arrived in just three weeks, but the studio seems to be hoping to temper some of the expectations players have for their game, and had to admit on Twitter that the vampire-slaying shooter will be launching on the Xbox Series and PC no performance modeand is limited to 30 FPS quality mode.

In the same post for the game, they promised that a 60 FPS mode would indeed be coming in a post-launch update, but that didn’t calm fans on social media. Xbox console exclusives clearly don’t fit the Xbox Game Studios VP himselfAaron Greenbergstandards, he exstage timeThe review said 60 FPS “should be the norm for video games”.

What do you think of Arkane’s decision regarding graphics limitations at Redfall’s launch?

See also  Meta, new 390 million fine for violating European privacy laws

You may also like

Doom Eternal、Wolfenstein II、Kena： Bridge of Spirits 和 Skill...

Samsung S23 Ultra overwhelms its charger? The Samsung...

Chatgpt, here are the requests of the Privacy...

Creality K1 Speedy buy cheap from 649€ (04/2023)

Total War: Warhammer III – Forge of the...

Multi-device use of WhatsApp is coming to smartphones

Polestar 4 will be the brand’s fastest new...

Tech Diary — March 11-18, 2023

OpenAi launches Bug Bounty, up to 20 thousand...

Nokia Coupon Big Sale! Discounts on a variety...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy