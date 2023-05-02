Home » Redfall’s day one patch fixes PC performance
Technology

Redfall’s day one patch fixes PC performance

by admin
Redfall’s day one patch fixes PC performance

Redfall is finally out, but even after multiple delays, Arkane’s latest game has been best described. One of the main criticisms reported by the reviewers concerns the performance of Redfall.

Such complaints may soon be a thing of the past, at least for PC players, as Redfall’s day one patch has fixed a number of major performance issues for many gamers. Redfall-pc-performance-launch/”target=”_blank”>PC Gamer reports that the game has actually managed to prevent itself from being seen as another bad AAAPC port thanks to the day one patch.

As mentioned, the Xbox Series version of the game is still getting flack for its poor performance, so hopefully players on those platforms will get a patch to fix some issues soon, too.

Have you ever played Redfall?

See also  According to Elon Musk, Twitter avoided bankruptcy

You may also like

NVIDIA has “earned” more in one day than...

Say goodbye to i9/i7/i5/i3, name Intel’s next-generation CPU,...

IBM Spectrum Scale at risk: New IT vulnerability...

Seeker My Shadow Review – Gamereactor

The first solar roof cycle path in Europe...

With this case, the graphics card can be...

From scams to terrorism, ChatGpt now worries Europol:...

HUAWEI’s new spring products that make players exclaim!Ultra-solid...

The “Godfather” of AI warns of the dangers

“Apex Legends” large-scale update “Arsenal” announced the real...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy