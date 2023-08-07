Redis: Vulnerability allows denial of service

A security warning issued for Redis has received an update from the BSI. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on August 3rd, 2023 to a security gap for Redis that became known on March 21st, 2023. The operating systems UNIX and Linux as well as the products Fedora Linux, SUSE Linux, Open Source Redis and IBM Spectrum Protect are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: IBM Security Bulletin 7011697 (Status: 08/03/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Redis – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” with a base score of 5.5.

Redis Bug: Vulnerability allows denial of service

Redis is an in-memory data structure store used as a database, cache and message broker.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Redis to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by the individual serial number CVE-2023-28425.

Systems affected by the Redis vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux

Products

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source Redis < 7.0.10 (cpe:/a:redislabs:redis)

IBM Spectrum Protect plus < 10.1.12.6 (cpe:/a:ibm:spectrum_protect)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

IBM Security Bulletin 7011697 vom 2023-08-03 (03.08.2023)

For more information, see:

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:2925-1 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

GitHub Security Advisory GHSA-mvmm-4vq6-vw8c vom 2023-03-20 (21.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-E3E1F9DD4D vom 2023-03-21 (21.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-86068D1187 vom 2023-03-21 (21.03.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for Redis. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/21/2023 – Initial version

07/21/2023 – Added new updates from SUSE

08/03/2023 – Added new updates from IBM

